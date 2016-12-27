Another hidden gem in Donegal’s culinary treasure chest

It has been an exhilarating year in Irish food and hospitality, with visitor numbers surging and a host of exciting new openings - many along Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way.

Georgina Campbell is a well-known food writer with a big reputation, and her guides published annually lead readers to the very best places to eat, drink and stay wherever they are on the island of Ireland.

This week, Georgina’s new guide has hit the shelves and once again another Donegal restaurant features prominently - Kitty Kelly’s, just between Killybegs and Kilcar.

The restaurant is run by French chef Remy Dupuy and his wife, Donna. Donna is a former colleague from the Democrat, who worked on the newspaper's sales team for many years.