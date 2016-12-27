Murphy to be involved in RTE's The Toughest Trade

Glenswilly's Michael Murphy is set to swap sports in the New Year for an RTE television series.

Murphy is to switch codes to rugtby for the RTE reality programme, The Toughest Trade, and will travel to the south of France to join Clermont Auvergne, while former Welsh rugby star, Shane Williams, will come to Donegal to take up GAA football.

Williams will arrive in Donegal in the middle of January where he will spend a week learning the skills of GAA with Glenswilly, who are the reigning Donegal senior county champions.

Williams is to be put through his paces by Glenswilly captain GaryMcFadden and his team-mates and will then take part in a ‘friendly’game.

He will also immerse himself in local culture and plans are being madeto take him to local traditional music sessions and to visit local schools.

Murphy is to travel to France in February to try his hand at rugby. The Donegal captain turned down an Australian Rules contract in his early days.

Last year’s show included a swap which saw Mayo GAA star Aidan O’Shea take up American Football while Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher headed to Australia to take up cricket.

The Toughest Trade is expected to be shown on RTE television in March.