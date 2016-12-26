Tributes paid as Donegal man who died earlier today is named locally

A 59-year-old man who died earlier today near his home following a road traffic collision has been named locally as Bartley Doohan of Curransport.

The incident occurred on a minor road at Curransport, Gortahork, sometime after 1.30am and 11.30am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A single vehicle road traffic collision, it’s understood the incident occurred less than half a kilometre from the man’s home.

Reacting to the death of Mr Doohan, local Cllr. John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh said the community had been shocked by the news of the death of the well-liked man.

"Again, we see, unfortunately, accidents occurring at this festive time," he said.

"It seems to be a sad time of year when you see tragic events happening close to your door."

Cllr. Ó Fearraigh offered his condolences to Mr Doohan's family.

He said Mr Doohan had returned to Donegal after working in construction for some time in Dublin, England and Scotland.

Gardaí in Falcarragh are investigating the single vehicle road traffic collision. Mr Doohan was the sole occupant of the car.

The Democrat understands Mr Doohan's car went off the road.

Gardaí and emergency service personnel attended at the scene this morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out investigations this afternoon.

A Post Mortem will be held at Letterkenny University Hospital.