Hope replaced by “disbelief” mourners at Donegal road accident victim's funeral told

“The hope and joy of Christmas had been replaced by disbelief, anguish and broken hearts because Amy would not be coming home alive again,” a priest told hundreds of mourners today at the funeral of Amy Loughrey, the 25 year old woman from Derry City who died in a road traffic collision last Thursday in Donegal.

The sense of loss was palpable in St Columb’s Church in Derry’s Waterside this morning as family, friends and a huge cross section of the city and many from Inishowen joined as one to remember a wonderful woman who loved to travel abroad but equally loved to come home and be at home.

“While Amy’s death will be another statistic, when the final number of road deaths for 2016 are compiled, the true reality is that in this tragedy the light of a bubbly, full of life and always giving person, who had so much more to give has been extinguished,” Fr Michael Canny said.

On Thursday last, December 22nd, Amy was returning from work in the Red Door restaurant in Fahan outside Buncrana died when a two-car collision occurred at Glebe, Fahan.

Following today’s Requiem Mass, interment took place afterwards at Ardmore Cemetery.