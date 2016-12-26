Francie Martin appointed manager of Bundoran

The GAA club manager list had another post filled just before Christmas with news of the appointment of Francie Martin as new boss in Bundoran.

The Glenfin man has plenty of experience in club management from his own club Glenfin, to Glenswilly, Naomh Colmcille, etc. He will take charge of the Seasiders in 2017 as they again ply their trade in the top flight. Working out of Finner Army Base makes the Bundoran job attractive to the former Donegal county star.

Meanwhile, it is learned that Naomh Conaill's Seosamh Mac Ceallabhui will be managing in Monaghan next year as he has taken up a joint managerial position with Truagh Gaels, a senior club in the north of Monaghan. Joe will have former Naomh Conaill manager, Cathal Corey (from Tyrone) as his co-manager at the Monaghan club. Joe was in charge of Red Hugh's last year and took them from Division Four to Division Three.