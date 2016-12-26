A Santa snorkel in Donegal

Sheephaven SAC traditional Christmas activities continued last Saturday morning with the Santa Snorkel out from Portnablagh Harbour.

Under the leadership of club Dive Officer Ryan Ward, Santa and his lovelies took to the water for a quick snorkel around the harbour, staying inside as water conditions were pretty poor outside.

This year’s Christmas Eve snorkel was conducted in the lull between two named Atlantic winter storms, Barbara and Conor respectively, but their effect on sea conditions was plain to see, with a large swell rolling down the bay to thunder into the back of the pier with dramatic effect.

Water temperature continues to fall, recorded now as low as 7 degrees Celsius, while in-water visibility was non-existent with everything completely blown out due to the impact of the rolling sea.

As always, the post-snorkel downtime was spend in Lizzie’s in Dunfanaghy, where the spontaneous good humour added to Sheephaven’s reputation for sociability and good fun, and set up the club for another bumper year of diving activities in 2017.