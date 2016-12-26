A Donegal Gaeltacht tribute to Pearse’s life and works

“Ó Pheann an Phiarsaigh”, the one-man show on the life and works of Pádraig Pearse written and performed by Noel Ó Gallchóir, will be staged for the final time in Halla Paróiste Ghort a’ Choirce on 28th December.

Proceeds from this performance will go to Donegal Hospice.

Noel, who won the 2014 BBC Stewart Parker Award for his drama on the life and works of Rann na Feirste writer Seosamh Mac Grianna, has received a strong response from audiences across the country in this centenary year of the Easter Rising.

“Ó Pheann an Phiarsaigh” has been performed 57 times in Ireland in 2016. Noel has performed the show across his native Donegal 21 times, and has also delivered 11 performances in Dublin, 12 across Northern Ireland and 13 shows at other theatres, including venues in Galway, Meath, Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Monaghan.

Noel was also invited by Éamonn Ó Cuív, TD, to perform in the Mansion House, Dublin, for 700 people at the Fianna Fáil 1916 commemoration. The drama has been performed in UCD and in the Freemasons Hall as part of 1916 commemorations in Dublin.

Overall, the show has been seen by more than 8,000 people this year so far.

The play is a personal and stirring representation of the life and works of Pádraig Pearse in which the best of his creative writings are brought back to life. Noel believes that creative aspect of Pearse’s legacy is too often forgotten and has been very pleased with audiences’ responses to poems such as “Mise Éire”, “Fornocht do Chonac Thú” and “Bean tSléibhe ag caoineadh a mic” and his dramatic portrayal of "Eoghainín na nÉan".

The legacy of the Rising was commemorated this year in many different ways, and Noel said he felt it was important to contribute to these commemorations, and to do so in his native tongue.

“The public really took ownership of the commemoration,” he said. “Especially in the Donegal Gaeltacht, we had many events that really helped to deepen an understanding of the sacrifice made in 1916, of what they were trying to achieve and how the Irish language was a part of that.”

The final performance of "Ó Pheann an Phiarsaigh" will take place on Wednesday, 28th December at 8pm in Halla Paróiste, Ghort a’ Choirce. The drama will be followed by music and song by Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, TG4 Traditional Musician of the Year; Connie Mhary Mhicí; Diane Cannon; Conor Ó Gallchóir and Clíodhna Ní Ghallchóir.

Admission is €10 and all proceeds will go to the Donegal Hospice. Everyone is welcome to attend.