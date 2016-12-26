Bundoran swimmers prove a hardy bunch despite rough weather in Donegal

The annual Christmas Day swim in Bundoran for St Vincent de Paul/Ozanam House proved a huge success despite the weather.

Organiser Ken Page told the Democrat: "With the wind and sea tricky we very nearly cancelled, but it was decided to go ahead and it was a great success."

Almost 40 swimmers took to the water and "got wet" but the advice was to avoid swimming, said Ken, so they were in and out in double quick time.

Ken reckons when all the monies come in there should be over 1,000 euro in a cheque to go towards running the excellent Ozanam House facility.

