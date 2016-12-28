Over 1,000 high visibility vests were distributed around Letterkenny as part of campaign urge people to “Be Safe. Be Seen” this winter.

It took place on December 21st, the shortest day of the year, and the initiative was headed up by members of Donegal Youth Council.

In attendance were working personnel from Donegal County Council, including Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell, staff from Donegal Youth Services, ESB Ireland and the Road Safety Authority.

Carolyn Maguire from Donegal Youth Council says up to 1,000 vest will be handed out to help spread the safety message.

“It is part of the national ‘Be Safe. Be Seen Day’ taking place around the country. It is a great project because the young people from the Road Safety Working Group Committee were involved with the launch of the Road Safety Plan for Donegal and had their voices heard,” she explained.

With fewer hours of daylight and deteriorating weather conditions during the winter months, ‘National Be Safe, Be Seen Day’ aims to remind all road-users in Ireland how important it is to be seen by wearing high visibility material when out walking, cycling or motorcycling, and to use dipped headlights when driving, to stay safe on the roads.