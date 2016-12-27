Carrickfinn and Knock funding announced

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn and Ireland West Airport Knock are among four regional airports to share in €2.77 million from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Donegal is to receive €320,046; with Knock receiving €868,569; Waterford receiving the lion’s share at €1 million; and Kerry receiving €562,602.

Minister Shane Ross, TD, said the allocations come under the Regional Airports Programme, 2015-2019, which supports airports with capital and operational grants for projects and activities in safety and security. The grants provide assistance towards operational costs and come in addition to capital funding of €2.7 million paid in 2016 towards safety and security investments.

In welcoming the allocations, Pat “the Cope” Gallagher, leas-cheann comhairle, said, “I have always maintained the case and pressurised the Government for support of regional airports since my re-election to Dáil Eireann in the interests of regional development, connectivity and overall access to the regions.”

He called the grant to Carrickfinn critically important towards the running of the airport. It comes in addition to provision of Public Service Obligation on the Donegal/Dublin route, something he said he continues to lobby for to sustain the airport.

“These supports are very important for airports such as Donegal and for the role that they play in promoting a level of international connectivity to support business, tourism and wider travel access from and to counties such as Donegal,” he said.