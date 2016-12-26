Funeral of Donegal road victim Amy Loughrey takes place this morning

Hundreds of mourners will pay their respects this morning to Derry woman Amy Loughrey (25) who died in two-car collision last Thursday night near Buncrana.

Described as a “great girl” by a close friend, Amy Loughrey, who was coming home from work at the popular Red Door restaurant in Fahan, will be laid to rest following 11am Requiem Mass at St Columb’s church in Derry.

The collision happened at The Glebe, Fahan, at around 11pm. The driver of the second vehicle, a 20-year-old male, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

There were no passengers in either car.

A friend of the Loughrey family said Amy was "a great girl".

"Amy was fun-loving but very mature for her years. She was a great girl who would have done anything for anybody."

Fr Michael Canny, PP, St Columb's, said it was "the saddest situation" for Amy's mother Mary and Amy's younger sister.

"Mary was expecting Amy home from work but then there was a knock on the door and it was a police officer with the worst possible news.