Donegal's Daniel O'Donnell and Majella give Christmas Day address

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell delivered an inspiring message on Christmas Day, asking us to recognise the "living legends", the unsung heroes, all around us.

Donegal's most famous couple were chosen by TV3 to give the station's second ever "address to the nation" on Christmas Day.

In their brief, but clearly heartfelt message, the pair remembered so many of the big names in music, entertainment and sport who died during the year - from David Bowie, Leonard Cohen and Prince, to Victoria Wood, Frank Kelly and Anthony Foley.

Daniel observed that, although so many legends were lost to us this year, there many more living legends all around us.

He explained, "Legends who care for those less fortunate every day of the week 24/7, legends who care for the elderly and the ill with unparalleled passion. Legends who inspire and drive positive change, and make this country a place to be very proud of.

"Many of these legends don’t even know we are talking about them today. Those selfless legends who do one small thing, or one great act every day to try and make Ireland a place we can all be proud to call home," he said.

Majella added, "As we look around us, remember those legends who could be sitting right beside you. A parent, a sibling, a son or daughter, a friend, a husband, wife or partner.

"And remember those legends that today may even be many miles away."

You can watch the full message here

Wishing you and yours a very Happy Christmas and the best of New Years.