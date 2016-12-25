Deaths in Donegal, December 25th, 2016

Charlie Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Charlie Doherty, Bohurl, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Monday to St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Umlagh Cemetery, Carrigart.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Peadar McFadden, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, on December 24th, of Peadar Mc Fadden, late of Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, today, December 25th, at 5.00pm going to his late residence in Shroughan.

Funeral from there on Tuesday for 12.00 midday Requiem Mass in the Church of Christ The King, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10.00pm. House private from 11.00pm until 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral.

Sammy Wilkin, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Sammy Wilkin, late of Clooney, Ramelton.

Funeral Service in St Paul's Church, Ramelton, on Monday, 26th December, at 2pm followed by burial in Bank Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

Visitors are welcome to call at the home of his sister, Frances Armour, Loughnagin, Letterkenny today, Sunday 25th December, between 6pm-11pm.



Colm McLaughlin

The death has occurred of Colm McLaughlin, late of 14 Ardravin Heights, Buncrana and formerly of 27 Lower Main Street, Buncrana.

Reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home from 1.30pm to 3pm today, Sunday 25th December.

Removal from there on Monday 26th December at 9.30am to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Cockhill Cemetery.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.