Donegal crash victim to be laid to rest on St Stephen's Day

The 25-year-old Derry woman who died in a two car collision at Fahan on Friday night will be laid to rest on Monday.

Amy Loughrey, of Seven Oaks was returning home after finishing work at The Red Door Country House in Fahan, where she was a waitress.

The collision happened a short distance from there, at The Glebe, Fahan, at around 11pm. The driver of the second vehicle, a 20-year-old male, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

There were no passengers in either car.

Supt. Eugene McGovern said Ms Loughrey had been driving a black Fiat travelling in the Derry direction while the other car was a Silver Ford Focus travelling towards Buncrana.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact the gardaí in Buncrana on 074 9320540 or ring the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

A friend of the Loughrey family, who asked not to be named, said the victim was "a great girl".

"Amy was fun-loving but very mature for her years. She was a great girl who would have done anything for anybody."

Fr Michael Canny, PP, St Columb's, said it was "the saddest situation" for Amy's mother Mary and Amy's younger sister.

"Mary was expecting Amy home from work but then there was a knock on the door and it was a police officer with the worst possible news.

“When I arrived at the house, Amy’s mother and sister were putting away all the Christmas decorations - they just seemed so inappropriate given the terrible news.

"A death on our roads is always tragic but it does seem magnified at this time of year," Fr Canny added.

The funeral will take place on Monday, St Stephen's Day, at 11am in St Columb's, Chapel Road, Waterside, Derry.