Four Donegal angling development projects allocated €45,000

Four angling development projects in Donegal have been awarded funding totaling €45,000 to improve angling access in the area.

They include €6,000 funding for boat replacement at Sessiagh Lough by Dunfanaghy Angling Association. The boat will be used on both Sessiagh and Purt Lough’s and will act as a resource for the Dunfanaghy Angling Association for tourist and domestic anglers.

Letterkenny & District Anglers' Association have been awarded €1,050 for improving car parking and access for anglers to Lough Keel near Kilmacrennan.

Creeslough & District Angling Association received €3,5000 for the provision of an angling boat which will be used by angling club members and to develop youth angling initiatives at Lough Na Toohey.

Buncrana Anglers' Association have been awarded €25,850 for their Buncrana Anglers Fisheries Development Plan at Buncrana River and Fullerton Pollan Dam Fisheries. The project aims to deliver the standard of a tourist destination fishery which will be open to all anglers. A ‘Beat System’ and development works will be funded by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The projects are some of 50 angling development projects across the country which will receive support from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the value of €500,000 in total as part of its Capital Works Fund. The projects, which focus on improving angling access and infrastructure, will now be delivered in 2017. Applications for over 100 projects were received bringing the total value of projects looking for funding to above €2 million.