Fewer gardaí in Donegal drugs unit, figures show numbers

The number of gardaí assigned to the Garda divisional drugs unit in Donegal is five fewer than it was five years ago.

The figures, which were released in an answer to a parliamentary question, put the number of gardaí assigned to the drugs unit in Donegal at seven, the same as last year but five lower than 2011. There were eight gardaí in the unit in 2008.

In 2008, there were 341 gardaí assigned to various divisional drugs units.

This year that figure had dropped to 237. In some Garda divisions, such as Cavan/Monaghan, there are no gardaí specifically employed in drugs units.

The figures are contained in a parliamentary response to Sinn Féin Waterford TD David Cullinane.

Letterkenny based anti drugs campaigner, PJ Blake said the results of the work done by the drug squad in the county show that the unit can be effective when properly resourced.

He was speaking after €3,000 of cocaine was seized in Killygordon on Monday night.

“The men and women who are working are being praised for their efforts because that work is saving the lives of youngster, “ he said.

“It has been proven in past and again that when they are resourced properly, they can do the job properly. They are able to take €3,000 of cocaine off our streets which helps safeguard our children, so I would be hopeful that more resources are poured into this very deserving unit. It is some consolation that the numbers have not gone down, but it’s common knowledge that drugs are freely available in Letterkenny, there is no doubt about that.”