Woman killed in two car collision in Donegal

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, that occurred in Fahan last night.

The collision between two cars occurred at Glebe, Fahan just before 11pm.

The 25-year-old female driver of one car was fatally injured and her body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The second driver, a 20-year-old male was injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non life threatening.

There were no passengers in either car.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination. Local diversions are in place and the road is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.



Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

