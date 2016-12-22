Weather in Donegal, Thursday night, Friday morning

Tonight will be cold at first with some clear spells and some frost.

Cloud will increase as the night goes on with rain developing. The rain will be heavy in places, with a risk of spot flooding.

It will become very windy also as southwest winds back southerly and become strong and gusty, reaching gale force in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Friday will be a very windy day with heavy rain spreading east through the morning and early afternoon, bringing a risk of spot flooding.

Brighter conditions along with scattered showers will spread from the west during the afternoon.

Southerly winds will be strong and gusty generally, but will reach gale force along the coast. The winds will veer westerly as the rain clears and gradually moderate.

Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees.