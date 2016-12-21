Orange status weather warning issued for Friday

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal with gusts expected to reach speeds of up to 100km/h on Friday.

The orange category weather warning was issued today for coastal regions and high ground of Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

The warning will come into effect on Friday at 6am and will last until 6pm.

Southerly winds, which will later change in direction to west to southwest, will range between 65km/h and 75km/h with severe gusts between 100km/h and 120km/h.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the rest of the country with with gusts of between 90km/h and 110 km/h, which will be strongest strongest on exposed coasts.

Met Éireann says the orange level weather warning is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.