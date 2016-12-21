Donegal "Be Safe Be Seen" campaign underway today

Over 1,000 high visibility vests are being distributed around Letterkenny this afternoon as part of campaign urge people to “Be Safe. Be Seen” this winter.

Today is the shortest day of the yea and the initiative is being headed up by members of Donegal Youth Council.

This afternoon youth councillor members are in a number of locations around the Cathedral town handing out the “hi viz” vests in an effort to improve public safety.

They are working in conjunction with local gardaí, members of the Donegal Road safety Working Group, personnel from Donegal County Council including Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell, staff from Donegal Youth Services and the Road Safety Authority.

Carolyn Maguire from Donegal Youth Council says up to 1,000 vests will be handed out to help spread the safety message.