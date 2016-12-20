Postal services to be retained in Dunlewey

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin TD and finance spokesperson, has welcomed confirmation from An Post that the decision has been taken to retain postal services in Dunlewey.

The company plans to roll out a dedicated An Post “Post Point Plus” service in the Gaeltacht village at the foot of Errigal.

Deputy Doherty praised the work of the local community throughout the public consultation process and has credited their efforts for An Post’s decision to retain postal services.

“The company has confirmed that it will now commit to the introduction of a dedicated ‘Post Point Plus’ facility, which will be transferred to an existing business in the village, and which allows for the continuation of the majority of services presently available to customers in the area, with the exclusion of financial services,” Deputy Doherty said.

“I understand that customers will continue to have access to vital postal services as well as a wide range of products and services offered by An Post and its partners, including parcel collection, bill payments, TV licence renewal, pre-pay and mobile top-up purchases, stamps and other services supported by the An Post retail network.”

He said customers will also continue to be able to collect their pension payments through this service once it is established.

“Clearly this is a fantastic result for the residents of Dunlewey who I must commend for their campaign and outstanding efforts to retain postal services in the village,” Deputy Doherty said. Fifty-nine individual submissions were received by An Post concerning the service, a result the deputy called, “absolutely outstanding”.

“Today’s result is a testament to the hard work and determination displayed by the entire community and I must take this opportunity to commend local residents for this fantastic achievement which will see the village retain postal services for the future benefit of the region.”

He also paid tribute to the post mistress in Dunlewey, who will step down shortly after more than two decades of service to the community.

“Today’s decision will come as a relief too for her and all those who have availed of services at the post office down through the years,” Deputy Doherty said.