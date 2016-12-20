Overcrowding at Letterkenny Hospital

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is once again experiencing overcrowding today.

As of this morning, there were 27 patients awaiting beds, according the the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's Trolley Watch. Ten were on trolleys and 17 were in wards.

This afternoon a spokesperson for Saolta University Hospital Group confirmed that the department remains "extremely busy" with "significant numbers of patients awaiting admission".

"We apologise to patients and their families for these delays," the spokesperson continued.

"The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

"Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays. We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

"Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays," the spokesperson concluded.