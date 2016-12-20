Donegal woman appointed to national role in Fáilte Ireland

Fáilte Ireland has appointed Donegal woman Martina Kerr Bromley to a national role as head of enterprise development.

Martina has worked for Fáilte Ireland for more than ten years and has been very involved in the strategic direction of tourism in Donegal, the north west and nationally as regional manager and head of operations locally.

With more than 25 years extensive business and market development experience at home and internationally, Martina is delighted to be heading up this new development for Fáilte Ireland, one that has the tourism industry at its heart.

“Our vision for this division is to ensure Fáilte Ireland is recognised nationally and internationally as a dynamic, innovative and highly effective provider of enterprise development solutions and supports for the tourism industry in Ireland,” she said.

The new business unit has been put together to consolidate and enhance the work of two separate units, business supports and hospitality. The enterprise unit will be responsible for all industry upskilling and capability building. In essence, it will be a one-stop shop for industry business supports, housing all functions from the design, delivery and implementation of all business supports across the organisation and nationally. The unit will also track the improvements in business performance year on year to see what impact there is on building industry capability and ensuring growth.

The new unit has been created in large part to strengthen Fáilte Ireland’s value relationship, engagement and impact with industry and also to support the three experience brands, Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East and Dublin along with business tourism.

“Fáilte Ireland will remain close to industry, to assist them to address issues and challenges they face. We need to have our finger on the pulse of what is happening out in the marketplace, market intelligence is vital, and our role is to create solutions and give help to address those challenges to showcase the great growth potential there is for industry in the tourism sector particularly leveraging the strength of the brands,” Martina said.

Martina takes up her new role this month and will be located in the Sligo office. Nationally, the team is across Dublin, Sligo and Limerick.