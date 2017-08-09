Frank Casey Jnr. claims Leitrim Cup at Rosapenna



The 98th staging of the Leitrim Cup, Rosapenna Golf Club's most historic event was played over the August bank holiday weekend.

After two days of qualifying, the match-play rounds were played on Monday at the end of which Frank Casey Jnr. emerged victorious following his victory over Barry McMenamin in the final.

Here's a round-up of what was another fantastic weekend of competition at Rosapenna:

The two day qualifying results were as follows -

Saturday 6th

1st Barry McMenamin (6) with 66 nett

2nd Shane Doherty (13) with 68 nett

Gross Frank Casey Jnr (4) with 75 gross

3rd Michael Browne (12) with 70 nett

Two's - Paul Rafferty, Brendan Roache, Darragh Heaney, Mickey McBride, Mark Lenny, John Doran Snr, Rod Geddes, S Bourke, Barry McMenamin, Shane Doherty, Marty Carlin, Pat Boyce, Joe McHugh & Michael Boyce.



Sunday 7th

1st Con Boyce (4) 67 nett

2nd Raymond Doody (13) 71 nett bot

Gross Michael Carr (7) 82 gross

3rd Kieran Gallagher (13) 71 nett bot

Two's - Conor McMenamin.

The match-play rounds were then played on Monday. The 9 hole quarter finals over the strand nine results were as follows -

Barry McMenamin beat Michael Carr

Shane Doherty beat Kieran Gallagher

Con Boyce beat Michael Browne

Frank Casey Jnr beat Raymond Doody

The 9 hole semi finals also played over the strand nine resulted as follows -

Barry McMenamin beat Shane Doherty and Frank Casey Jnr beat Con Boyce.

The 18 hole final between Frank Casey Jnr and Barry McMenamin, played over the Old Tom Morris Links, started at 3pm.

Frank took an early lead winning holes 1,2,4,5 and 7. Barry bounced back winning the 8th and 11th cutting the deficit to just 3 holes. The tricky 12th hole was halved in pars with Frank winning the short 13th with a par four to take a 4 up lead with 5 holes to play. Both players found the 14th green with their tee shots and both two putted for Par.

On the 15th Barry's tee shot found a poor lie in the left hand fairway bunker from where he lost his approach shot and ultimately conceded the match.

Congratulations to Frank on his impressive victory in this great competition. Well done to all the qualifiers and to Barry for reaching the final.

Thank you to the sponsors, The Pavilion Golf Shop, for their continued support of the event and to all the spectators that watched the various matches throughout the day.

Club Captain Peadar Boyce (right) presenting Frank Casey Jnr (middle) with the 98th Leitrim Cup, Club President Martin Casey also pictured.

The 98th Leitrim Cup Final played over the Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna on Monday 7th August. L-R: Frank Casey Jnr, Peadar Boyce (Captain), Martin Casey (President) andBarry McMenamin.