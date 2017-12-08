Ballyshannon man Mick McGrath elected new Donegal GAA chairman at Co. Convention

Mick McGrath from Ballyshannon man is the new Donegal county board chairman after he was returned unopposed at tonight’s County Convention, in Ballybofey.

The Aodh Ruadh clubman replaces Sean Dunnion who stepped down having completed his five year term in the position.

The former PRO, development and children’s officer is only the third Ballyshannon man to take the chair. The others were Brother Lucien, 1931 and John McDermott 1948/49.