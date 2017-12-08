THE SPORTING DIARY: Donegal GAA Conventions are not what they used to be

GAA Conventions are not what they used to be

Thankfully, we have come a long way in the GAA. The annual Convention is now an event which can be completed in two or three hours.

Gone are the days when it took an entire Sunday to host, starting at 12 noon, breaking for lunch, and depending on the debate on the various reports, you were lucky to be home before midnight.

I’ll always remember the Convention of 1993 held in Downings, when it was closer to 4 a.m. when I got home, being nominated as the designated driver sometime around midnight when the others had become slightly intoxicated. There was a heavy frost and steering a car home through Barnesmore Gap was not what I had signed up for. I learned a valuable lesson - always take your own car.

In those days Conventions were hosted at venues all over the county, from Malin to Bundoran; Kilcar to Gaoth Dobhair.

This Friday night delegates will gather in Jackson's Hotel to decide the make-up of the Donegal Co. Executive for 2018 and - like other years - there will be little change at the top table.

However, there will be one major change with Sean Dunnion handing over the chairman’s baton after completing his five-year term. The Four Masters man was unlucky not to oversee an All-Ireland win in 2014, but he will be happy to have been part of a successful and busy period of Donegal GAA.

The role of chairman, like the GAA Conventions, has changed over the years and is now a 24/7 position. It is certainly not one for the faint hearted with everyone wanting their slice of the action; keeping tabs on all the county teams and their managers; making sure that the money is there to support all the work, etc. And then you are being requested to stand in at functions, left, right and centre.

It looks as if Aodh Ruadh’s Mick McGrath will be elected unopposed, and if he gets the job, good luck to him. He will need it. But he has served his apprenticeship. From being a county minor goalkeeper (before my time), to refereeing at the top grade; chairman of his club and various posts at Co. Executive level including PRO, Development Officer, Children’s Officer, etc.

He knows what is coming down the line and it won’t be a cakewalk!

Club gates

Having got to have a look at the secretary, Aideen Gillen’s report to Convention, one of the most interesting things she has to say is the effect that playing without county players is having on club’s finances.

She feels that when the top players are not available to clubs when they play local derbies, then the gates are affected. Obviously, there are figures to back this up. The clashes of Dungloe and Gaoth Dobhair, for example, should be a good barometer for that.

It is unfortunate in the south of the county in 2018 that there are not many local derbies. Aodh Ruadh were promoted to Division One, while Four Masters and Bundoran made the drop to Division Two. If those three were playing in the same division then there would be a much bigger interest in local games.

The same could be said in the south-west but Kilcar are probably too strong at the moment for Naomh Columba, Killybegs and Ardara.

Gates are such an important item in relation to the finances of clubs and Aideen Gillen’s point should be kept in mind when discussions take place on these issues.

Good decision by Finn Harps

Finn Harps made a good decision this week to retain the services of Ollie Horgan as manager. The Galway native has a no-nonsense approach which suits Finn Harps. He is also a pragmatist and approaches the role in a manner which won’t undermine the overall running of the club.

It will obviously be much tougher for Harps back in Division One, but Horgan will be as competitive as ever and while he will never publicly raise expectations, behind the scenes he will be doing everything in his power to get the Finn Park men back competing at the top level once more.