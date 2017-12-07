DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in the county

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winner in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 2-8-17-21 and five people matched 3 numbers to share the €100.

This week's jackpot is €2600 and the bingo snowball is €1480.

The club's Monster Christmas Bazaar takes place in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday 16th of December, commencing at 7-45. Ten draws will take place on the night with five valuable prizes on each draw.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The counties drawn in the lotto last week were DL, DY, AM, LD. There was one match three, Joe Blake, who won €100. This week's jackpot is €8150.

Congrats to all the award winners at the the dinner dance.

The minor Division One Shield, U-21 C championship, Division Four and Division Four Reserve and junior championship winners were all presented with their medals.

The award winners were; senior player of the year -Emmet Patterson; senior young player of the year Patrick Dolan; reserve player of the year John Anthony McMullan; young reserve player of year Conor Patton.

The ladies awards winners were; joint senior ladies player of the year; Annie-Rose Quinn and Aimee Bonner; joint young players of the year Ellie Barron and Dina Patton; spirit of G4M award Julie Patton Enda McFeely received an award for refereeing the county senior championship final.

The clubperson of the year award winner was Gabrielle Gallagher.

The agam takes place on December 10 th in clubhouse at 5pm.

URRIS

The Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn last week were 2,10,22 and 24. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Charlie McGroarty, Rashenny, Mickey Gordon, Isle of Doagh, Rory Harkin, Altahalla, McConway Family, Dunaff,Patrick Harkin, Annaugh.This week's jackpot is €4,420.

The club Urris Novembers were €50 Colm Toland, Fahan; €30 Rose Kelly, Dunaff; €20 Jimmy Donaghey, Dunaff.

National draw tickets are now available from treasurer Karen O'Donnell or any committee member.

Well done to club player Luke Mullins, picked for the Ulster Schools GAA Allstar trials this Thursday in Cookstown.

MALIN

The tickets for our underage Christmas draw are out throughout the parish. There are five great prizes, tickets and cost €2 each or six tickets for €10. The draw will take place on Sunday 17th of December at the Malin Bingo.

The senior and minor board agms were held last week. The minor board re-elected Seamus McLaughlin and Danny Lafferty to their respective positions as chairman and secretary.

The executive committee is made up largely the same as last year with the one big change seeing Elaine McColgan stepping down as secretary. Elaine has done a great job over the past three years. The club can’t thank her enough for her dedication to the job and she leaves the role in a healthy state. She is staying on for a while to assist new secretary Linda McColgan who steps up from assistant secretary. Pat McLaughlin (F) remains as chairman assisted by Seamus McLaughlin (Fildara), John Byrne is treasurer again assisted by Margaret Raymond and Susan Byrne. Brendan Monagle is P.R.O and Paul Gallagher as registrar. Suzanne (Rustard) Lafferty who stepped into the role of cultural officer will hopefully remain in her role helping to coordinate Scor along with help from Grace. The children’s officer will be held by Denis McGonagle, with Danny Lafferty assisting with the Coaching officer role. Sean McLaughlin (Owen) will take over in a role overseeing the upkeep of the grounds and field committee with Michael McCarron development officer. John McLaughlin (JM) and Susan Byrne will be looking after the function room, pool room and indoor hall. Kate Kelly is in the role of health and wellbeing officer. Maria McLaughlin (F) is the ladies representative, while the players representative or senior management representative is yet to be filled with the new committee to meet in the near future to discuss senior management and plans for 2018. Another position to be filled is the summer camp coordinator.

The club would like to wish the best of luck to Josh Conlon, Ciaran Doherty and Oisin McGonagle who have been selected to attend Ulster GAA Allstar trials on Thursday.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €750. The numbers drawn were 3-2-7-5-6-4-1 with the €50 going to Alanagh Gordon, Bocan. This week’s jackpot is €800.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

We have brilliant prizes this week at bingo in the run up to Christmas. In all we have €2,500 in prizes along with a chance of winning the Snowball jackpot.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 11 and 25. There was one match 3 winner: Fionn and Niamh McGinty who receive €150. Next week's jackpot is €4,800 and Shane McNulty’s team is selling.

NAOMH COLUMBA

Next Sunday the 10th December the underage presentation night takes place in the Meenanary Community Centre at 6 pm. There will also be a disco by Aaron Gillespie on the night and there shall be a special guest in attendance also.

The club dinner dance is fixed for December 27th in the Blue Haven Hotel with music on the night by Hard2Beat followed by a Dj. Tickets are €25 per person and can be ordered from club secretary Martin Carr on 0876797995. Its sure to be a lively night with the ladies celebrating 25 years in existence, the minors picking up their division one league winners medals, our Scór All-Ireland winning quiz team will be honoured on the night. The u16 boys team from 92 will also be honoured on the night for their great achievement 25 years ago as well as the normal club and player of the year awards to be handed out.

The agm takes place on Saturday the 6th of January at 5pm in the Clubhouse. Nomination forms can be got in all local shops but must be returned to Martin Carr, before the 30th of December.

CLOUGHANEELY

Míle buíochas do gach duine a bhí láthair ag an chruinniú cheann bliana Dé Domhnaigh seo chaite. Tóghadh na hoifigigh seo leanas do 2018: uachtarán An tAthair Seán Ó Ghallachóir; leasuachtatán Josie Doohan; Cathaoirleach Joseph Mcgarvey; runaí Martin Duggan; cisteoir Marie McClafferty; O.C.P Anna Marie Coyle; development officer James McCrossan; children's officer Tom Feeney; oifigeach na gaelige Carmel Curran; co. board delegates Denis Doohan and Murt Collins.

Níor líonadh na postanna seo a leanas agus táthar ag súil iad a líonadh ag an chéad chruinniú míosúil eile leas cathaoirleach, leas runaí, leas cisteoir, coaching officer, healthy club officer.

The club presents Cinderella and her Ugly sisters on December 9th in Óstan Loch Áltan; doors open at 8 pm. Tickets are €15 and available from Óstan Loch Áltan, Eurospar Gortahork, Centra Falcarragh and Shane McGee’s, Falcarragh.

There is currently a 2018 Cloughaneely calendar on sale for €5. If anyone wishes to purchase a calendar please contact Martin Terry on 087-6699208.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday, November 29th were 1, 8, 9, 10, 12, 18. We had no jackpot winner. We had two match 5s- congratulations to Anne McClafferty and Brian McGuire who win €50 each. The jackpot this week is €3,550.

The club is over the moon to have been awarded €76,000 in the latest round of the sports capital grants from the government.

We'd also like to extend our thanks to Minister Joe McHugh who was of great help during the process also. Great end to 2017 and a positive start to 2018.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 10, 19, 20, 21.The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Patrick McConigley (Le Chéile). This week's jackpot is €3,700.

The U9/10 and U12 Swilly Mulroy Credit Union Parish League finals will take place this Saturday, 9th December, in Portsalon with refreshments served afterwards.

A very successful Bord na nÓg presentation night was held on Sunday evening in the Rosnakill Resource Centre. A big thank you to all who helped in any way and a special word of thanks to Frank McGlynn, Donegal senior player and All-Ireland winner, who attended as our guest.

RED HUGH’S

Red Hugh's will hold its annual club dinner dance and presentations in the clubhouse on Saturday 9th of December. Reception at 7.30pm with dinner served at 8pm sharp. Yes Chef catering will be providing a four course dinner on the night with music by a DJ afterward. Tickets are €20 and are available from any committee member or from Bradley's Shop.

The annual monster bazaar will take place next Sunday 10th of December in the parish hall at 4:30pm. Doors open from 4pm.

Star prizes include PlayStation 4s with FIFA 18, 40” HD TV, 24” HD TV, 2 X 10” Tablets, €200 Cash Prize, Slow Cooker, Turkey Vouchers, Christmas Hampers, BMX Bike, Go Kart, Battery Powered Trike, Outdoor Garden Slide, Outdoor See Saw, Scooter, and loads more.

There was a massive turnout of players, coaches and family at Friday night’s underage presentations 2017. This annual event is to recognise the hard work and achievements of all players from U6 to 18. A special thanks to Stephen McMenamin and Grainne Houston who came to present the awards.

CILL CHARTHA

The 2017 underage presentations took place in the Blue Haven last Friday evening where an enjoyable night was had by all. The 2017 club dinner dance takes place in The Blue Haven on Saturday 30 December with music by the Minor Tones followed by disco with Ciaran Cannon.

Tickets are €35 each and can also be purchased at the Parish Hall this Saturday from 8-9.30 pm.

The December club meeting takes place this Wednesday in the Tea Rooms Towney at 8.30pm all welcome.

The week seven winners in the club draw were;

€1000 - Desmond Haughey, Currisl; €500 - Hugh and Mary Ann Byrne, Straleel; €300 - Seamus Tully, Killybegs; €200 - Hugh and Marie Rafferty, Drimreagh; €200 - Danny Byrne, Croagh, Dunkineely and €200 Oliver Prunty, Convoy

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,900. Last week’s numbers were 4, 11, 16 and 22. The winners were: €50 - Eileen Cannon, Castlecairn; €30 - Noel McGinley, Cashlings; €20 - Sorcha Ní Chonair, Crobeg and Mary T Byrne, Churchtown.

We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Breege McDevitt, Drimnafinnagle, who sadly passed away. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 4 6 7 16.The €50 winners were Phil Conway, Clarcam, Donegal Town, Brian Callaghan, Swinford, Co Mayo Joanne Martin, Driminin, Donegal Town. This week's jackpot will be €7150.

The senior agm will take place on Sunday next December 10th at 2.30 pm in the Holyrood Hotel.

All competitions for our underage players have now concluded for 2017.The AGM of Bord na nOg will take place in the coming weeks.

The construction of our new Stand at Gaelic Park has now commenced.

Tickets for the GAA National Draw are now on sale.

AODH RUADH

The club agm took place on Sunday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. There were over 30 present as we looked back on a successful 2017 and made plans for the coming season.

The president in his address remembered all those associated with the club in any way who had passed away over the course of 2016. Chairman Gerard Ferguson, made a brief address before the agm proceeded to the election of officers with the following posts being filled. Patrons: Father Ó Fearrai; President: Owen Roe O'Neill; Vice Presidents: Peter Conlon, PJ Buggy, John Magee, Michael McLoone, Tom Gallagher, John Murphy and Alan Kane; chairman: Gerard Ferguson; vice-chairman: Tom Daly; secretary: Lisa McTernan; assistant secretary: Ronan Drummond; treasurer Catherine McKee; assistant treasurer: Sarah Daly; PRO: John Hughes; oifigeach na gaeilge: Alan Sweeney; substitute county Board Delegates: John Travers and Tom Daly; health and wellbeing officer: Gerard Ferguson; child protection officer: John Travers; director of coaching: Brian Roper.

The park committee agm also held at the club agm with the following officer posts being filled. chairman: Tom Daly; secretary: Conal Gallagher; assistant secretary: Peter Conlon; treasurer: David McLoone; bingo treasurer: Cathal Gallagher; PRO: Michael Daly.

A successful Bord na nÓg agm took place last Wednesday at 8.30pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

All positions were filled on the night as follows. chairman, David O'Donnell; secretary, Lisa McTernan; under 6 management, Packie McGrath, Ivan O'Mahony and Liam Hassett; under 8 management Damian Conlon and Niall McCready; under 10 manager William Doogan with the assistance of Paul Sheridan, Seamus Roper and Nicolas Barton; under 12 management Paul Gillespie and David O'Donnell, under 14 manager, Alan Sweeney; under 16 manager, Kerry Ryan; under 18 manager Raymie Granaghan with the assistance of Peter McKenna.

The juvenile hurling annual fun Christmas Quiz takes place in Owen Roes Thursday 14th December always a great night of craic starting at 9.30pm.

Aodh Ruadh have teamed up with McCosker’s Centra and Kernan’s Spar to bring our loyal lotto players some seasonal cheer. We have ten Christmas vouchers worth €30 and two hampers filled with goodies sponsored by Spar and Centra to give away. Lotto tickets bought in the week commencing Monday 4th will be entered in a draw for the hampers on Sunday 10th.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 9, 12, 16 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Barry Ward, Askill; Mary McNeilis, Bakers Court; Gerry Quickley, Dunkineely; Pauline McIntyre, The Mall; and Chris Goan, Erne Dale Heights. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €5,800 on Sunday.

KILLYBEGS

Thanks to all who attended. Anyone interested in filling the remaining positions can contact Michelle Cunningham. The minor board would like to thank everyone who helped in 2017.

Congratulations to all our young players who attended the presentation evening on Friday. Thanks to all coaches, parents, and sponsors for their help throughout the year.

Our annual presentation night will take place on New Years Eve in the form of 'a night on the red carpet'. Venue for the big night is the Bayview hotel with doors opening at 6.30pm. The night includes a champagne reception, three course meal, celebrity guest appearances along with our annual club presentations and plenty of dancing to ring in the New Year. Tickets on sale soon at a price of €35

Last week's lotto numbers were 13,15,24,27. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €2,850 There was one match 3 winner, Theresa Doherty, Burtonport.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 02-09-19-26. The €50 winners were Maureen Quinn, The Glen Tavern and Kevin O'Donnell, Ard Patrick. This week’s jackpot is €6,500.

The agm took place on Friday 1st December, in the community centre. The following officers for 2018 are president - Leo McLoone (snr); chairman David Kelch; vice chair Martin Shanky Smyth; secretary Caroline Breslin; assistant sec Kathleen McGettigan; treasurer atrick McGuigan;assist treasurer Seamus O'Malley; PRO Paul McGuigan; Registrar Muriel Hegarty; oifeagach Na Gaeilge Owen McGeehan; children’s officer Amanda McGuigan; club development officer Vincent Cranley; county board delegate Connie Doherty and Owen McGeehan.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Tickets for the National GAA draw are currently being distributed within the club. We are urging every member to take responsibility for selling just one book over the Christmas period.

Underage football training will resume indoors during February 2018. More details to follow.

There will be a special Christmas Bingo on Monday 18th. More details next week.

ST MICHAEL'S

Congratulations to Dominic Lafferty, Derryart Creeslough who won the €5000 Jackpot in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 4,7,11,13,18,19. This week's jackpot will also be €5000.

The club extends deepest sympathy to Charles John and Rose O’Reilly and family and Mickey and Peggy McGinley and family on the death of Rose’s and Peggy’s mother Mary Cullen Upper Carrigart last weekend.

Club members will be calling to houses locally in the next fortnight selling tickets for the National Club Draw. Tickets are priced at €10 and are available from club members.

At the recent minor board AGM, the following were appointed:-U8 Manager: Paul Sweeney and Bernard McGinley; U14 manager Darragh Mc Carry and Danny Martin, Lafferty; U16 manager Gavin McGinley; minor managers Chris McElhinney, Raymond McLaughlin, Cathal Sweeney, Peter Sweeney; minor board delegates to county Board: Gavin McGinley, Patricia Browne; minor board delegates to ladies county board Helen Gallagher, Patricia Browne, Brian Dolan.

We still need managers for our U10 and U-12 teams. Anyone interested in these roles lease contact Manus on 087 6470532.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €3300 on Monday night. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were John Gerard Boyle Inish Mór and Manus Meehan Drimarone. The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 21 and 23.

The u8, u10 and u12 hurlers are seeking players to bolster their numbers.

Nominations for Four Masters Bord na nÓg 2018 team managers in camogie, boy football and hurling teams are now been sought. Nominations for the positions of 2018 Bord na nÓg chairperson, secretary, treasurer, registrar are also been sought. anyone interested should email fourmastersbordnanog@gmail.com.

The club will hold their A.G.M. on December 9th 2017 at 8 pm in Doms Pier 1.

Nomination forms and motion forms are available in Liam Mullins' shop and the Abbey Hotel next week.

All nominations /motions must be with the secretary by 6.00 p.m. on Thursday December 7th.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,750. The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 14, 15, 24. The €25 winners were Carmel Mc Gowan, Muriel Love, Shane Gallagher, Noah Tracey.

Naomh Brid held their senior board agm and bord na nOg agm last weekend. The managerial appointment of the senior team is Dougie Corbett. He installed a backroom team of Matt Gallagher, David Walsh, Lorcan McGrory and Mickey Quinn.

The following is a list of officers ratified for the senior board; chairman Michael Gallagher; secretary Anne Marie Monaghan; treasurer Pat Sweeney; assistant treasurer Matt Gallagher; registrar Michael Quinn; players rep Darragh Brogan; officer for the irish language and culture Michael Gallagher; PRO Stephen Walls; assistant PRO Eoin Mc Garrigle; coaching officer Sean Gormley.

The Bord na nOg officers that were elected were chairman Darragh Quinn; assistant chairman Pauric Molloy; secretary Michael Quinn; assistant secretary Siobhan travers; treasurer Bridin McGarrigle; PRO Karina Wasson; assistant PRO Charlene McGrory.

The dinner dance will take place in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018. Music on the night by Vince and Ann.

AN TEARMAINN

Last week's lotto draw took place in the Glenveagh Inn. The numbers drawn were 3, 8, 17 and 19. There was no jackpot winner. The match 3 winners were Patrick Kelly and Nancy Nelis.

The open draw winners were Mary Crerand c/o bingo and Hugo McDaid. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins with Benny Gallagher, Don Gallagher and James Boyle co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €2,600.

Last Sunday saw a couple of hundred players aged 5-18 descend upon An Craoibhín, in a sea of maroon, for our annual minor board presentation, as we acknowledged the activities on and off the the field in 2017. Thanks to Eugene Trearty and Conal McGettigan for organising the night.

The minor board presentation night is a very special occasion and gives us an appreciation of the huge amount of work undertaken by our excellent coaches with so many different age groups. Special thanks to Ben Harkin and James Trearty for the beautifully produced booklet commemorating the activities of the different age groups this year. Thanks also to Noreen and Kelly Trearty for organising refreshments. Special appreciation awards were made on the night to Frank McGettigan, whose photographs provide us with a record of the highs (and lows) of life in the club, to Ben Harkin for his work on the booklet, the lotto, the bingo and the website. Tracy Steele was also recognised for the support she gives week in and week out to our main club fundraising and the weekly bingo on Friday night. We were delighted that our own Geraldine McLaughlin, as well as Christy Toye were able to attend as our special guests of honour. Finally, thank you to Máirtín and Angela Kelly of Kelly’s Centra, Mountain Top, our minor board sponsor, for kindly sponsoring the medals and trophies on Sunday.

We would like to offer any adult who buys a GAA season ticket and club+ ticket free membership and lotto for 2018.