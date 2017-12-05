McEniff View: Wonderful hospitality for Donegal 1992 team in London

We have been wined and dined in London at the weekend. In all 19 of the 1992 panel travelled for the event. We had a great night on Friday night in Tim Kelly’s restaurant where I celebrated my birthday.

The red carpet was rolled out for us and it was great to meet all the Donegal people who have done very well for themselves in England.

It was nice also for the boys to be the recipient of such hospitality. They didn’t get much of that around 1992. I know they had a holiday in Tenerife and there was talk of a trip to California, but it fell through because we did so well in the league the following year. They did have a few games in London, I think three and two in Glasgow.

We were at the Donegal Association dinner in Wembley on Saturday night and some of the boys were at the Chelsea-Newcastle game on Saturday afternoon. All thanks to the great organisation of Seamus Carr and Tommy Ryan.

McKenna Cup

I was hoping that we would get Fermanagh in the McKenna Cup and we have. It will be interesting for Rory Gallagher, after stepping down from Donegal, to be playing against them. I’m sure Declan Bonner will be blooding new players and we will have to see what games we have at home.

On that note I want to wish Gary McDaid all the best as the new U-20 manager and commiserations to Shaun Paul Barrett. It is important that the new manager works closely with Declan Bonner. And I would hope that Shaun Paul will bounce back.

On the club front the whole county needs to get behind Naomh Colmcille as they play their All-Ireland quarter-final in Edinburgh this weekend.

Disappointing league outcome

I was at the county board meeting on Monday night of last week and was a little disappointed with the outcome. There was a lot of discussion but I feel that people just ran out of steam and there will now be no change to the league structures. It could become difficult if the county progresses in the championship to get the league programme concluded.

I was hoping that the county could embrace change to the league structures but it was not to be for next season.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell