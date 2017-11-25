GAELIC GAMES
Details of nominations released ahead of GAA Convention
County Board release names of nominees for December meeting
The Donegal GAA County Board have released details of the nominations for the various positions on the County Committee ahead of next month’s County Convention.
The convention will be held on Friday, December 8th.
Nominations, in accordance with Riall 3.10, 3.11, & 3.12 T.O. 2017, for the Dún na nGall County Convention of 8th December 2017
Cathaoirleach (Chairman): Aodh M. Ó Fearraigh, Frankie Doherty, Mick McGrath , Mary Coughlan, Niall Erskine, Grace Boyle, Cieran Kelly.
Leas Chathaoirleach ( Vice Chairman): Frankie Doherty, Ed Byrne, Runai (Secretary), Aideen Gillen
Rúnaí Cunta (Ass. Secretary): Declan Martin
Cisteoir (Treasurer): Cieran Kelly, Grace Boyle
Leas Chisteoir (Ass. Treasurer): Paddy Tinney, Brendan Kelly
Oifigeach Caidrimh Phoiblí (P.R.O.): Ed Byrne
Oifigeach Forbartha (Development Officer): David McLoone
Oifigeach Gaeilge agus Cultúir: Fergus Mac Aoidh
Oifigeach Oiliúna (Coaching Officer): Conor McDermott, Oisín Cannon
Ionadaí ar Ard Chomhairle CLG (Central Council Representative): Seamus Ó Domhnaill
Ionadaí ar Comhairle Uladh(2) (Ulster Council representatives): P.J. McGowan, Liam McElhinney, David Kelch, Brendan Kelly,
Teachtaí go Comhdháil Bhliantúil Chomhairle Uladh (Delegates to Ulster Convention) (3): Edward Molloy, Brendan Kelly, Mickey McMahon, David McLoone, Seamus Ó Domhnaill, Ed Byrne, Philip McGlynn, Conor McDermott,
Teachtaí go Comhdháil Bhliantúil C.L.G, (Delegates to National Congress) (1): Sean Dunnion, Ed Byrne,
