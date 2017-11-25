Details of nominations released ahead of GAA Convention

The Donegal GAA County Board have released details of the nominations for the various positions on the County Committee ahead of next month’s County Convention.

The convention will be held on Friday, December 8th.

Nominations, in accordance with Riall 3.10, 3.11, & 3.12 T.O. 2017, for the Dún na nGall County Convention of 8th December 2017

Cathaoirleach (Chairman): Aodh M. Ó Fearraigh, Frankie Doherty, Mick McGrath , Mary Coughlan, Niall Erskine, Grace Boyle, Cieran Kelly.

Leas Chathaoirleach ( Vice Chairman): Frankie Doherty, Ed Byrne, Runai (Secretary), Aideen Gillen

Rúnaí Cunta (Ass. Secretary): Declan Martin

Cisteoir (Treasurer): Cieran Kelly, Grace Boyle

Leas Chisteoir (Ass. Treasurer): Paddy Tinney, Brendan Kelly

Oifigeach Caidrimh Phoiblí (P.R.O.): Ed Byrne

Oifigeach Forbartha (Development Officer): David McLoone

Oifigeach Gaeilge agus Cultúir: Fergus Mac Aoidh

Oifigeach Oiliúna (Coaching Officer): Conor McDermott, Oisín Cannon

Ionadaí ar Ard Chomhairle CLG (Central Council Representative): Seamus Ó Domhnaill

Ionadaí ar Comhairle Uladh(2) (Ulster Council representatives): P.J. McGowan, Liam McElhinney, David Kelch, Brendan Kelly,

Teachtaí go Comhdháil Bhliantúil Chomhairle Uladh (Delegates to Ulster Convention) (3): Edward Molloy, Brendan Kelly, Mickey McMahon, David McLoone, Seamus Ó Domhnaill, Ed Byrne, Philip McGlynn, Conor McDermott,

Teachtaí go Comhdháil Bhliantúil C.L.G, (Delegates to National Congress) (1): Sean Dunnion, Ed Byrne,