Donegal GAA Club Call - all the news from GAA clubs in the county

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers drawn on the 7th of November were 4-8-6-7-1-5-3-2. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €7250.

Hard luck to the U21 team who lost to Glenties in the A semi-final in Convoy on Sunday.

The Bord na nOg Guest Tea is on Friday November the 24th at 8pm. It will be held in the Club House. All children from U8 to minor will benefit from the funds raised at this. Tables can be shared with two people hosting a table. Please text Fainche Dorrian with name if willing to host a table 086 8496827.

The Bord na nOg agm will take place on Tuesday 28th November at 7:30p.m. Again we need parents support at this meeting in order to ensure that we have enough parents / adults willing to manage, train and help out with all our under age groups. If you are unable to attend agm but are interested in helping out with any particular age group, please text Paul McGlynn 086 8719166.

The Bord na nOg presentation night is on Sunday the 3rd of December from 5 pm.

The senior board agm is on Sunday the 10th of December at 5.00pm in the club house.

The annual club mass is on Thursday the 23rd of November at 7.30pm in the Club House

Congratulations to Yvonne McMonagle and Patricia O'Connor who will receive awards on Saturday the 18th of November at the annual Donegal GAA banquet in the Mount Errigal Hotel. Yvonne will receive ladies player of the year award for 2017 and Patricia receives a service to culture award.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The club would like to express our condolences to the family of the late Peter McCormack who has sadly passed away in New York. The McCormack family are deep-rooted in the history of the Seán Mac Cumhaill’s club and Peter was an influential part of the underage structure in the past. His sons Emmett and Kevin continue that legacy within the club holding important positions and Peter’s grandchildren also represent the club. Our thoughts and prayers are with all his family at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The Under-21’s play Milford this Sunday in the semi-final. To date we await details on where the game will be played but it is fixed for 2.00pm.

The u8 boy footballers left MacCumhaill Park at 10.30am on Saturday morning for their fun day away at Century Play and Cinema in Letterkenny. They had a great day’s fun.

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 12, 23 and 24.

There was one match 3 winner Charles McLaughlin c/o the bingo who receives €150. Next week's jackpot is €4,500.

URRIS

Well done to all from the club who took part in Scor Na nOg last Friday night in Moville. The dancers Brooke Mc Bride, Lauren McFeeley, Elisha Noone, Aimee Louise Mc Laughlin, Eimear Harkin, Grainne O'Leary, Kiera McCarron and Cliodhna Devine came first and are through to the county final in Ballintra.

The Music group of Caoimhe Doherty, Megan Hands, Emma McDaid, Meadhbh Sweeney and Shane McFeeley and solo singer Caoimhe Doherty all gave great performances but were unlucky on the night not to qualify for the finals. A special word of thanks to Janet Coyle and Fiona Mc Feeley for their mentoring with these acts.

The Match "N" Win numbers drawn on Thursday November 9th were 4, 12, 16 & 18. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Liz Donaghey, Dunaff, Helen Toland, 6 Gaddyduff, Caoimhe Kelly, Tullagh, DJ Friel, Gortfad, Robbie Wilson, Cleagh. The jackpot is now €4,300.

The annual underage presentation night takes place on Friday November 24th in the Strand Hotel at 6.30pm. Children's meal is €5 and adult's €10. Can all all parents/guardians let the our coaches or Susan Mc Carron know if attending on the night as soon as possible to give numbers to the hotel.

The annual mass for deceased members is on Tuesday 21st November in the clubhouse at 7.30pm.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winner in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 11-12-16-23. Four people shared the €100 match three prize. This week's jackpot is €2450 and next week’s bingo snowball is €1420.

The club was honored with receiving the non Gaeltacht county cultural award. This is a really great achievement for the club and credit and congratulations must go to the Scor organizers led by Sean Killen and Helen McMenamin supported by a number of other enthusiastic and dedicated assistant.

The club extends sympathy to the McCrory family Drumbane on the death of Packie and to the Mc Laughlin family Drummahaw on the death of Patricia Gavigan, Ballyshannon.

MALIN

The annual 'Know Your Parish Quiz' was held last Saturday night with 18 townlands represented. The winners on the night were Culkeeny, who overcame Ballymena and Ballylannon in the tiebreak question with Carthage Mountain picking up the wooden spoon. A great nights craic was had by all. The club would like to thank MC on the night Pat McLaughlin (F),his assistants Maria McLaughlin (F) and Linda McColgan and all of the organising and fundraising committee for organising the event.

Well done to all who took part in Scor na nOg on Friday in Moville. Malin were represented in the following categories amhranaoicht aonar by Niamh Douglas; rince foirne by Aimee McLaughlin, Chloe McLaughlin, Chaylee Greene, Rachael Crossan, Caitlin McGrenaghan, Tara McLaughlin and Aisling O’Neill; aithriseoireacht by Kevin Harkin. grupa ceoil by Breda Doherty, Ailbhe Mc Laughlin, Darragh O'Connor, Kirsten McLucas and Kate Mc Callion; trath na gceist by Diarmuid McCarron, Neil Doherty, Adam McGonagle and Michael Walsh. Well done to all and thanks especially to the parents and teachers (Janet Coyle and Roisin McGrory) for preparing these young performers. We were successful in the recitation, dancing, traditional music and quiz team. These young people will go forward to represent Malin and Inishowen in the county final in Ballintra in a few weeks.

The tickets for our underage Christmas draw are out throughout the parish. There are 5 great prizes, tickets cost 2 euro each or six tickets for 10 euro. The draw will take place on Sunday 17th of December at the Malin bingo.

This year’s AGM will be held on the 3rd of December while the underage presentation will take place on the 10th of December, both to be held in the clubhouse.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

Condolences to Paul Redmond on the sudden death of his brother Michael 'Mick' Redmond in Dublin. The club wishes to extend its sympathy to all the Redmond Family both in London and Dublin.

The annual Children’s Christmas Party takes place on Sunday 10th December at Greenford and Santa has promised to make an early appearance. Raffle prizes welcome on the door.

The adult Christmas Party is on Saturday 16th December.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The counties drawn in last week's lotto were MH,MO,TY,WD. Two people matched three counties and won €50 each. They were Eileen Harkin Convoy, Mary Gallagher,Drumkeen. This week's jackpot is €8,000.

Well done to the St Mary's U 21 team on winning the U21C final against Carndonagh. Congratulations to our Health and Well Being Committee who were in Croke Park as one of the 58 clubs nationally recognised as the first official ‘Healthy Clubs’ on the island of Ireland.

The annual dinner dance is on Saturday 2nd December in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey, with music by the Kopykats, tickets €30.

CLOUGHANEELY

The 2017 agm will be held on Sunday, December 3rd, in Óstan Loch Áltan. Club members who wish to submit club officer nominations or proposals for the coming year please contact Martin Duggan (086-3119186) so he can arrange to have a form sent to you. Forms will only be sent to members who request them. Please have requests for nomination forms in by Nov 17th. Some of Cloughaneely’s finest have been spotted ‘acting’ suspiciously recently. What are they up to? Keep December 9th free a night not to be missed.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 13,14,15,18,19,20.There was no jackpot winner. We had over 20 match 4s and Mairead Doogan, Oldtown was drawn as the winner of the €100.

This week's jackpot is €3,400.

The October 100 winners were €500 -Paddy McMenamin; €100 each to Hugh McGarvey, Denise Doogan, Karen Sweeney, Laura Gallagher and Mary Harkin.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 2, 5, 13, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Peggy McAteer. This week's jackpot is €3600.

For those of you who attend club and county games, Season Tickets are great value to you and great news for the club. When our members go for the Club+card, the club is credited with €100 for every card purchased.

The third instalment of our private members draw takes place on November 24th in The Stores Bar.

The club gear associated with the Gaels Le Chéile program has now landed and is looking the part. The gear is now being packaged and prepared for postage/delivery. Michael will be in touch shortly to arrange your preferred method of delivery. A big thanks to MFC Sports for providing the gear and to the 29 participants who will be delighted with the end product. With seven months of the program left to run, the second cash draw will take place in early March while the final cash draw will bring a close to the program in June 2018.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2,3,1,5,6,4,8,7. The jackpot was not won. The lucky dip winner was Vincent Henderson, Ard McCool.

This week's 100 Club winner was Ciara Gallagher, Lismullaghduff €100

The U16 boys are truly heartbroken on Sunday after losing out in a tightest of contests against Aodh Ruadh in the county final.

Well done to the U14 boys who defeated Robert Emmets in the U14 Division Two Shield Championship final in Emmet Park, on Wednesday evening.

The team was: Niall Ewing, Jack Doherty, Ruairi McLaughlin, Odhran Sweeney, Ronan McLaughlin, Ryan Callaghan, Jason McElchar, James Doherty, Ryan Coyle, Caolan Alexander, Adam Sweeney, Conor O'Boyle, Oisin Duffy, Caolan McClintock, Cathair Browne

Subs: Brian Irwin, Oran McGlinchey, Shane Doherty, Daire McMenamin, Declan Kelly, Cathal McMenamin.

ST NAUL'S

The club agm will take place on Friday 24th November at 7.30pm in the Clubhouse. Nomination forms are available from Sheerin's, Londis; Village Shop, Frosses; Cassidy Shop, Inver; Bluestack Centre.

The ladies agm will take place on Friday 17th November at 8pm in the Clubhouse.

Congratulations to our under 21s who reached the County B Final by defeating Naomh Mhuire by 2-9 to 0-7 in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday last. They will now play the winners of the other semi-final, either Milford or Sean MacCumhaills.

The club was well represented at the county semi-final of Scor na nOg in Burtonport on Saturday night last. Everyone gave a great performance and we would like to thank all for representing St Nauls with pride.

The quiz team of Naomi Kelly, Patrick Lynch, Shane Breslin and Michael Kennedy, the ceili dancers - Brideen and Aisling Murphy; Ella and Ruby Doherty; Abby Chambers; Aimee McInern; Niamh Moohan and Alisha McGroary and the ballad group of Ciara McShane, Emily McLoone, Abby Chambers, Enya Gallagher and Ella Doherty made it through to the county final in Ballintra on Friday Nov 24th at 7.30pm. Unfortunately our solo singer, Orla Meehan, Aoife O'Donnell in recitation and the instrumental group of Annie Rose O'Gorman, Orla Meehan, Shona O'Driscoll and Ava Campbell didn't get the judges verdict on this occasion.

The club would like to thank all who helped prepare the acts; Orla Hamilton, Brid McCready, Marie Bonner Cannon and Camilla Quinn and all the parents who were very supportive and travelled in great numbers to Burtonport.

KILLYBEGS

The annual presentation night will take place on New Year’s Eve in the form of 'a night on the red carpet'. Venue for the big night is the Bayview hotel with doors opening at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale soon at a price of €35

Kilotto numbers were 9,11,17,22. There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €2,700. There were six match 3 winners, Jessica Gallagher, Tracey Gallagher, Bungosteen, PJ Gallagher, Bungosteen, David Cannon, Church Road, Liam Ruxon, Letterkenny, Tiernan O Rourke, Stragar.

A big congrats to our U13 girls and management who won the Division Two County final on Saturday.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 2,7,12,18,19.The €50 winners were Brendan Martin, Ballyshannon; Lisa Carty, Summerhill, Bundoran; Aiden McMorrow, Shasmore, Manorhamilton. This week's jackpot is €7000.

All competitions for our underage players have now concluded for 2017. A huge thank you to all those who contributed as coaches or mentors throughout the season.

Congratulations to Abi Barrett who has been selected on the provisional Donegal U15 Squad for 2018.

Tickets for the GAA National draw are now on sale.The top prize is a new car with many more excellent prizes on offer.Tickets cost €10 euro and all monies raised by the sale of these tickets goes directly to the local club.

The senior agm will take place on Sunday December 3rd at 2pm in the Holyrood Hotel.

ST MICHAEL'S

The club agm will be held in the Massinass Centre, in Creeslough on Friday the 24th November at 7.30pm. Anyone wanting nomination forms can email secretary.stmichaels.donegal@gaa.ie.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 6,8,11,13,14,15. There were were no Match 5 winners. Thirty one people matched 4 and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Caolan Toye Grogagh Creeslough. This week's jackpot is €4900.

This month's 200 Club winners were;€65 Aoife Carolan, Magheramena, €35 Patsy McGee Derryherriff and €25 Grace O’Doherty Greenhill.

Well done to Ciara Mc Garvey and Marcella Dolan on being selected for the Donegal U15 Girls Squad.

Club members will be calling to houses locally in the next fortnight selling tickets for the National Club Draw. There are three chances to win and all monies raised by the club locally stays within the club. Tickets are priced at €10 and are available from club members.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,600. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4, 14, 23. The €25 winners were Sean, Seamus, Michael, Mary Greagh, Gerry McGrory and Liam Walls, Josephine Gallagher. The next draw will take place in the Bay Bush, Ballintra on Monday 20th November.

The annual agm will be held in the clubhouse on Friday 1st of December.

The dinner dance will take place in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018. Music on the night by Vince and Ann.

The Scor na nOg county final will be held in St Brigid’s Community Centre, Ballintra, on Friday 24th November. Appreciate help on the night from all club members.

AODH RUADH

The many hundreds who made their way to Assaroe View last week for the wake and who then turned out on Thursday for the Requiem Mass of John Larkin in St Patrick's Church told their own story. John lived a full life and he touched and enriched many people. He left an enduring and positive legacy and people wanted to make sure that was recognised and attempt, in some small way, to help the Larkin family in this time of their profound loss. The Aodh Ruadh club were fortunate to be one of the beneficiaries of John's diverse talents and desire to see people be the best they could be. We remember his contribution with fondness and gratitude and it was a privilege to have an Aodh Ruadh guard of honour on duty as John made his final journey to Abbey Assaroe. It will take some time yet to fully come to terms with his sudden passing, but we should reflect that if the measure of a life well lived is the quantity of good you left behind, then John lived very well indeed, and will richly merit his eternal reward. Ar dheis Dé go raibh

The under 21 decider between Aodh Ruadh and Gaoth Dobhair was widely judged one of the games of the season last year. The under 16 B final played between Aodh Ruadh and Red Hugh's on Sunday wouldn't have been far behind for entertainment, quality, commitment and honesty. On this occasion though, it was the Ballyshannon men who came out on the right side of a narrow result against an excellent Killygordon outfit.

The under 13s won the Southern divisional Title on Saturday, making it two in a row as they also claimed the under 12 Divisional Championship last year. It was a tight competition this year with Dungloe, Ardara and Aodh Ruadh in a three way tie at the top of the table with ten points each at the end of the round robin stage. The three teams met in Ardara for a winner takes all decider series. There were three games of 15 minutes a side with Ardara prevailing over Dungloe in the first game. The Ernesiders then defeated Dungloe 2-7 to 0-5 to leave the final game of the day as the outright Divisional Final.

The cup was presented to Barry Campbell's team by Paddy Kelly who sponsored the cup. Management would like to thank Ballyshannon Shoe Company for sponsoring the league and Paddy Kelly for sponsoring the cup.

Ladies- Recent week's have seen the underage county squads taking shape for 2018 and Aodh Ruadh are proud to have quite a number of players called up to county colours. Congratulations to Brianna Maher, Ana Keon and Cáit Gillespie who were selected on the 2018 provisional minor squad; Caoimhe Keon who will be on the under 16 squad; Eilish Gallagher, Orla Keon and Sarah Jane Keon who have made the provisional under 15 league squad; and Aoibhínn McGarrigle, Caoimhe Hughes O'Brien, Katie O'Brien and Lucy McGlynn who were selected for the next phase of the Donegal under 13 development squad.

The ladies agm has been rescheduled and will take place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Thursday 23rd November at 8pm.

The Scór na nÓg county semi-final took place last Friday in Moville. The Tráth na gCeist team of Beth Flood, Laoise Kelly, Lauren McHugh and Clodagh O Connor performed well and narrowly missed out on a place in the county final, losing out by a single question. Dáithí and Fódhla Sheerin will be performing in the other county semi-final in Glenfin this Friday in the Ceol Uirlise section and we wish them the best of luck.

Thank you to everyone who supported our Bring and Buy Sale/ Craft Fair Fund-raiser for the u12 Girls team's new jerseys.

To maintain momentum on gathering the funds to have the running track at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh available early in 2018, a further fund-raiser will take place in Seán Óg's on Friday December 1st. Anyone interested contact with Tom Daly on 087-2390410.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,400. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 8, 9, 12, 17 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Margaret McCauley, Mulleek; Nuala Melanaphy, West End, Bundoran; Mary Egan, West Port; Tony Flanagan, c/o McGinley's; Alice Bowring, Higginstown.

This week's jackpot of €5,500 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

NA ROSSA

Na Rossa committee members, players and supporters alike would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family of Martin “Big Ned” Melly on his untimely passing last Saturday afternoon.

Martin leaves behind his mum Ellen, his brothers Eamon, Jamesie, Michael, Cornelius, Packie, Paul, Hughie and Ray and his sisters Annie, Nora and a large number of nephews and nieces.A huge crowd attended the wake and funeral, a true reflection of Martin and his family’s popularity.

Another sad loss in recent times for the club as another Gael and clubman has parted ways he will be sadly missed by all.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Míle buíochas do na hiomaitheoirí uilig a bhí pairteach i Scór na nÓg ar son Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn Dé hAoine seo caite.

Grainne Friel, Clara and Grace McGilloway, Ciara McCahill, Caoimhe Uí Bhaoill and Chloe Carey danced really well in the ceilí dancing competition. Orlaith Carey did well in the solo ballad. Caoimhe Ní Dhochartaigh, Eimear Ní Bhaoighill, Neil Ó Baoighill and Dallen Davis played two fabulous tunes in the instrumental music competition. Bhí Eimear, Caoimhe, Helen Johnson agus Seán Ó Baoill san iomaíocht le Trath na gCeisteanna. Bhí oíche ar doigh againn cé nar bhain muid.

Well done to the Woodland's National School camogie team and especially the Gaels girls on the team on their great victory over Carndonagh in the large School section of the Cumann na Bunscol final which was played on Monday

The hurling presentation evening will take place in the clubroom from 4pm this Saturday 18th November.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €3000 in week 18 of the lotto draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 13th November 2017.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Gerry Molloy, Birchill and Pauric Harvey, Drimark. The numbers drawn were 12, 14, 15 and 21. The next draw takes place on Monday 20th November 2017.

The u8, u10 & u12 hurlers are seeking players to bolster their numbers.

We have been given a small amount of funding for coaching, so, if you have a few spare hours and are interested in coaching camogie in national schools in the South Donegal area, please contact Shirley Doherty 0873140486 or Laurence Doherty 0877532705 to discuss.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors put up a brilliant display against Ulster champions Slaughtneil on Saturday evening in the Ulster semi-final. They were unfortunate not get a few goals in a great game of football that brought an end to a massively successful 2017 season.

The club want to thank all the supporters who travelled on Saturday evening and all season. This Saturday night the club will be presented with the 2017 Donegal senior club of the year award and Patrick McBrearty will receive Player of the Year at the annual awards banquet in the Mount Errigal Hotel, in Letterkenny.

The 2017 Club dinner dance takes place in the Blue Haven on Saturday 30 December with music by The Minor Tones followed by disco with Ciaran Cannon. Tickets are priced at €35 each, more details in the coming weeks.

The 2017 underage presentations night will take place in The Blue Haven on Friday 1st December at 7pm

The ten week development draw week four winners were; €1000 - Anna May and Katie O’Donnell, Crove; €500 - Seamus Carr, Main Street, Kilcar; €300 - Seamus Hegarty, Cashlings; €200 - Deirdre O’Brien, Inver, Kieran McCabe, Inver and Alan Erskine, Towney Road.

There were no winners of last week's club lotto jackpot so this week’s jackpot is €4,600. The numbers drawn were: 4, 10, 11 and 29 winners were: €50 Conor, Helena, Lucy and Joey Byrne, Curris €30 Amy McGinley, Umiskin; €20 Evelyn and Marie Boyle, Glen and Maureen Molloy, Leitir. The bingo jackpot stands at €10,000.

AN TEARMAINN

Best of luck to Ailbhe McDaid, Ciara McGarvey, Lauren Russell and Orla Corry selected for the county U-15 development squad.

We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road, if you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty on 086 340 6167.

Last week's draw took place in Wilkins. The numbers drawn were 3, 13, 16 and 19. There was no jackpot winner. Match 3 winners were Emer Gallagher, Shauna Kelly and Timmy Boyle. Open draw winner was Tilda McLaughlin c/o Bingo.

This week's draw takes place in The Lagoon and has a jackpot of €2,450.

Just an early notification to let you know that our Minor Board presentation will be held at the start of December, date to be confirmed next week.