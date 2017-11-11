Great weekend with three Donegal clubs seeking Ulster final place

A great weekend of sport awaits us this weekend. For those of us who are avid GAA fans, Kilcar’s Ulster senior club football semi-final against reigning champions Slaughtneil on Saturday will be the premier event. Elsewhere on Sunday, Milford and Naomh Colmcille will also play in the Ulster Intermediate and Ulster Junior club semi-finals respectively.

On the international stage, our International Rules players will take on Australia at 5am on Sunday. Ireland’s soccer team will play their 1st leg play-off encounter against Denmark while the international rugby team will play South Africa earlier on Saturday.

Long ago, I ordered a ticket (received recently, unlike the ones I tried to source from my own sporting organisation) for the South Africa game. I had to pass the ticket on to a friend of mine because I cannot get to the game. It isn’t because I’m going to Omagh to watch Kilcar or that I’m going to Denmark to watch our soccer team. Family takes precedence these days and a landmark event is pencilled in for this weekend.

Still, I will be keeping an ear to Highland Radio for updates on the Kilcar game. Kilcar came in for a lot of criticism after their county final game against Glenties. There were two teams playing defensive football. The fact that Kilcar lost out to Glenswilly last year when they were favourites taught them a huge lesson. Kilcar were going to play whatever brand of football that was going to get them over the line. They answered their critics in the Ulster quarter-final against Scotstown when they scored at will.

I believe that Kilcar have a great chance of beating their Derry opponents, Slaughtneil on Saturday evening. The Donegal men have a solid and great football tradition supplying talented players to the inter-county team for as long as I can remember. Hemmed between two other fantastic clubs, Kllybegs and Glencolmcille, Kilcar are a proud parish and play with passion. The rivalry between these three clubs makes for healthy clubs and healthy football.

Success in Kilcar hasn’t happened by chance. Admittedly, they have talented players and always had. But why should they or any other strong club be any more productive than another? The answer is hard work from club members, officials, parents and players from underage to senior levels.

I often hear people from some clubs bemoaning their misfortune at not having the talent. This may be so. However, club success is derived from putting in the hours with the youngsters, nurturing and harnessing their skills and appointing the appropriate trainers and coaches at all grades.

Clubs who aspire to achieve must look at other clubs who are consistently vying for honours and use their template for success. I appreciate that other factors such as population size and financial constraints may be restricting factors. My own club Red Hugh’s is slowly but surely making progress. This year our minor, U-16 and U-14 teams this year won county titles. I have no doubt that our senior team will reap the rewards sooner rather than later. We have a way to go to match Kilcar but it wasn’t always that way. Fortunately, I played against Kilcar many times in Towney. They were tough games but both teams mingled and put battles behind them over a few pints after the games were finished.

I watched Slaughtneil play the London champions St. Kieran’s in Greenford, London last December. They were very clinical, very professional and played in second gear. The team didn’t go into the Tír Chonaill Gaels clubhouse afterwards. The job was done and they headed for a meal and straight to the airport. It was difficult to judge their performance that day because the opposition weren’t great. We do know that they are a great team and were recently likened to Crossmaglen by Omagh manager Paddy Crozier, who Slaughtneil beat in the quarter-final.

If any club’s performances, successes and appetite for GAA is to be aspired to, then it is this Derry outfit. They won the Ulster senior club football (beaten All-Ireland finalists), hurling and camogie (and All-Ireland) titles last year. All teams are on course to repeat last year’s feats. The senior hurling team hammered their opponents Ballygalget from Antrim by 13 points in the Ulster senior hurling final on the 22nd October. Many of the same players will line out against Kilcar on Saturday evening. If you go into Robert Emmett’s, Slaughtneil website or even Google just “Slaughtneil” you will understand why they are so successful. They have a wonderful and fantastic story. They are a role model club for the GAA and especially for any club who believe they lack the resources to reach the top.

As stated earlier, the men from Kilcar have a great opportunity to reach the Ulster club final since they have abundant talent and inter-county experience to upset the Ulster champions. Like every team that wins their respective championship grades in Donegal, the whole county supports them. They are representing us. Milford and Naomh Colmcille are also representing Donegal. I would like to wish all our representatives success this weekend.

Last but by no means least, I would like to congratulate my local hurling club, Setanta, on their historic Ulster junior club victory last Sunday. This is a tremendous achievement which gives all of us in the Crossroads/Killygordon community a massive boost. Well done to all concerned.

Tír Chonaill Abú!