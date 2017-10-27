MANUS: A decent draw in Ulster gives us some hope

After last week’s draw for the 2018 football championship it was interesting to listen to the commentary by many leading pundits considering how poor this year’s football championship really was.

As good as the All-Ireland final was, it did not make up for one of the dullest championships for quite a while. There were too many teams on the wrong side of heavy defeats that showed the gulf in class between many counties and some of the so called better teams in the country.

Teams at the start of the year place huge emphasis on retaining Division One status. They start their training regime early on but usually suffer in the middle of the summer from fatigue. This is where the stronger sides have a huge advantage, being able to keep their top players rested during the early stages of the league and then taking them back both fresh and hungry for the championship.

In 2018 it will be even more important to get the timing of your training regime spot on with the introduction of the Super 8’s that will start in July and finish early August.

The argument of whether this round-robin competition is right or wrong no longer matters. But one thing is for certain, it will only improve the better sides and drive even further the wedge between the top three or four sides and the rest.

If you’re a cynic you would suggest this is about finance and nothing else. Those in charge of running our games suggested we should give it a chance before we criticise. But you would have to be a bit of a mug not to see what’s going on. It will ultimately put an end to county players playing for their clubs during the summer months.

Indeed if you look at the fixtures calendar, I don’t see much scope for county players playing any club football until the county team’s season finishes. Clubs may argue all they want but that train has left the station and nothing is going to make it return.

Clubs will have to accept that once a player is selected to play for any county team, their loyalty lies with the county team first and when their season with the county is over he goes back to the club. It will be the same for U-17s, U-20s and seniors.

We can argue that this was not the scenario that was envisaged by many of the people that have constructed the football championship that we have today. But with managers under serious pressure to deliver success and supporters’ expectations unrealistic at times, managers have no choice but to protect their interests and of course their jobs.

Clubs must accept that but county managers need to be open and transparent on whether players are available or not.



Standard

Maybe with the Super 8s competition we will get a better standard of football than we had this year.

There were too many one-sided games that lacked any competitive edge, showing the widening divide between the strong and the weak. One problem that has been well documented is that if the stronger sides are playing each other more often, the gap will open further and the football championship will lose its appeal, if it isn’t lost already.

Regardless of what format is in place it will be the teams who have the financial backing and proper infrastructure in place that will develop quicker than the rest. More and more development squads are being put in place so talent can be spotted at an early stage. However, many of these players are being coached with the same defensive mindset of their senior teams and young lads are not being allowed to develop their natural skills. They are being trained and coached to follow set plans and structures.

Players are spending more time in gyms, watching opposition DVD’s. They practice kick out routines and spend endless hours on the practice field, yet very few players have the capacity to kick pass a ball over 40 yards or can take a score under pressure.

There is far too much passing sideways and teams are reluctant to take a chance, preferring to be conservative in their approach.

I have always believed that the game has evolved differently through the generations and it will change again. But if it continues on the defensive negative side, many young players will opt out and supporters will stay away.

Donegal got a decent draw in the Ulster championship with a home draw against Cavan in the preliminary round and then a first round game, hopefully against Derry. It would be foolish to take any team for granted and I know that Declan Bonnar and his management team will take every game as it comes. But avoiding both Tyrone and Monaghan give us some hope of optimism for this year’s Ulster championship.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my condolences to the family and friends of the late Pat Shovelin. Always with a smile and someone who never seemed to have a trouble in the world, he will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he rest in peace.