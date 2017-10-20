MANUS BOYLE: A brave coach needed to change mindset

It would be fair comment to suggest that last Sunday’s county final will not go down as a classic. Well if you’re not from Kilcar anyway. One of the poorest games in modern times that brought many people to ask the question: Where exactly is Gaelic Football going to end up?

It would be easy to be critical of both Kilcar and Naomh Conaill for the way the game was played out, but like all games they evolve; tactics and different coaches embrace different styles of play; some go all-out attack and some tend to stay more defensive. What was seen last Sunday was certainly two sides that veered on the more defensive side of the game. Kilcar lost out in last year’s final because they had no defensive plan and were unable to cope with Michael Murphy and Co. Naomh Conaill, on the other hand, went all out attack in last year’s semi-final against Kilcar and got the mother of all hammerings. So both teams have been scarred by the past and made sure that it wasn’t going to happen again.

Kilcar edged it because they were more accurate in taking their chances with super points from Patrick McBrearty, Michael Hegerty and Mark and Ryan McHugh. Naomh Conaill, on the other hand, were a bit wasteful with their opportunities, apart from one brilliant score from Ciaran Thompson, but at the end of the day they paid the price for not being more aggressive going forward and taking more of a chance in attack.

Once Kilcar got their noses in front they played with a lot of experience and used the field well. It was up to Naomh Conaill to come out and get the ball off them but Kilcar, to their credit, never panicked and played out the game with assurance and confidence.

Kilcar have been the most consistent side in the last few years but have always been missing something when it came to the championship. Maybe the pressure of not winning a championship for so long placed an unwanted burden on many young shoulders but now that Barry Doherty, with the help of the evergreen Seamus Gallagher, has got them over that hurdle they could go on to dominate Donegal football for a few more years.

It would be hard to pick out one outstanding player from the game as the type of game it was didn’t allow it. For Kilcar I thought Paddy McBrearty played a real captain’s part, always looking to get on the ball and taking responsibility when it was needed most, but for me Michael Hegarty was again excellent, never troubled throughout the game; always seemed to have loads of time on the ball and never gave it away.

For Naomh Conaill Leo McLoone tried everything to get them going, ran at Kilcar but was closed down with the sheer weight of numbers Kilcar got behind the ball, but you would have to believe that Donegal would have been so much better with Leo playing last summer.

On the way out of MacCumhaill Park last Sunday the neutral observers were bemused at the way the game was played; the lack of excitement and the unwillingness to attack left a lot of people wondering where next for Gaelic football.

Many, of course, will blame the advent of the defensive game on the shoulders of Jim McGuinness but it was with us long before that. Jim just took it to another level, but to blame Jim or anyone else is rubbi. All games evolve and past generations will always suggest that the game was better in their day. But the game when played between two defensive sides has gone stale; it’s like Rugby League without the tackling.

Of course Kilcar will not care a damn and rightly so. Naomh Conaill will go back to the drawing board and maybe tweak the system a bit but we should be mindful that Naomh Conaill lifted three championships playing in a very similar manner.

Since the game last Sunday, I have heard many radical ideas on how the game could be addressed to have a more creative and attacking game; 13-a-side was mentioned, it would leave a great amount of space, but teams would still resort to pulling players behind the ball. Having to have a certain number of players in the opposition’s half, but this falls on the match official to police, not sure that’s workable considering the complexities that it would bring.

Another suggestion was giving two points for a score from further out; it would make teams push out on the attacking side, or maybe give five points for a goal; the list is endless, but I wouldn’t hold my breadth on changes happening any time soon.

Personally I think the mindset of coaches, managers and players have to change for the game to change. Managers and coaches are under so much pressure to win now that they set up their teams to be defensive with the hope they can scrape a win. If winning at all costs wasn’t the only mindset, especially at underage level, we may have a chance of changing the game but if it continues in the present format, it will lose a lot of support. People will not pay in to watch it, full stop. And without people going to watch our games how do we promote them. I think it will take a brave coach or manager to change the attitudes of players and supporters alike to help us past this stage in an ever-evolving game.

Hope it’s not too long. Best of luck to Kilcar in the Ulster Club Championship.