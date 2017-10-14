McErlean and Crossan goals help Naomh Colmcille to Junior glory

Naomh Colmcille are celebrating a third Donegal Junior A Championship title following their win over Red Hugh’s in Saturday’s decider at O’Donnell Park.

Naomh Colmcille . . . 2-7

Red Hugh's . . . 0-8



Ryan McErlean and Matthew Crossan scored the goals for the champions who were the better side over the 60 plus minutes.

McErlean scored his three pointer in the first half to give his side a 1-4 to 0-4 half-time lead.

And Crossan hit the net on the stroke of full-time after Red Hugh’s had threatened to upset the party.

McErlean, who had a big game at centre forward, was named man of the match.

The two teams opened at 90 miles an hour. However, due to early nerves and dropping ball into the keeper, scores were at a premium in the early exchanges.



They were level twice in the opening ten minutes. Matthew Crossan scored for Naomh Colmcille and David Gallen responded for Red Hugh’s.



Damian Browne, Red Hugh’s and Willie Gillespie, Naomh Colmcille, traded points for 0-2 each with nine minutes gone on the clock.

But the game swung Naomh Colmcille’s way in the middle of the half. A long range Daniel Clarke free dropped short and was flicked to the net by Ryan McErlean for a 1-2 to 0-2, Naomh Colmcille lead.

And the margin was still three points, 1-3 to 0-3, with a little under five minutes remaining in the half as

Naomh Colmcille enjoyed the better of things.

Daniel Clarke and Michael Lynch were on top at midfield and Ciaran Devine, until he was forced out of the game, and McErlean, were running at pace at the Red Hugh’s defence.

But for a brave save from Luke Kelly at the feet of Oran Hilley, Red Hugh’s would have found themselves further behind at the interval.



Browne, who also cracked a rocket off the crossbar in the closing minutes of the half, and Calvin Bradley, scored either side of a well struck McErlean point to reduce the gap to two.

But Clarke, from a close in free, sent Naomh Colmcille in 1-4 to 0-4 in front at the interval.

Naomh Colmcille, three up on the resumption, pulled five clear thanks to two quick points from the elusive Matthew Crossan.

Damian Browne, from a close in free, kicked Red Hugh’s first of the second half on 41 minutes. The margin was back to four.

Browne’s point sparked a Red Hugh’s revival as they reeled off three points without reply to make it a one point game with a little over ten minutes remaining.



Stephen McMenamin from a ‘45 and from play and Gerard Melaugh kicked the points for Red Hugh’s.

Browne had a chance to level it from a 20 metre free but it was easily saved by John Roulstone.



That proved to be the end of Red Hugh’s revival as Naomh Colmcille finished with a flourish and a second goal scored by Matthew Crossan on the stroke of 60 minutes.

Red Hugh’s played out the closing minutes down to 14 men after Jonathan Carlin received a straight red card for a late challenge on Daniel Clarke.

NAOMH COLMCILLE: John Roulstone; Gerard Curran, Alex Devenney, Paul Friel; Ricky Hegarty, Ciaran Devine, Kevin Gallagher; Michael Lynch, Daniel Clarke (0-2,1f); John Fullerton, Ryan McErlean (1-1), Oran Hilley; Matthew Crossan (1-3), Willie Gillespie (0-1,1f) William Lynch.

Subs: Michael Friel for C Devine 24; John Hegarty for G Curran 43; Ciaran Devine for W Gillespie, 55; Eddie Gillespie for J Fullerton 61; Conor Grant for M Crossan, 62.

RED HUGH’S; Luke Kelly; Pauric McMenamin, Michael Devine, Gerard Melaugh; Ryan Kelly, Stephen McMenamin (0-2,1’45) , Eugene Browne; Peadar McGlinchey, Damien Browne (0-3,1f); Colm Melaugh (0-1), Calvin Bradley (0-1), Ricky Gallen; Odhran Doherty, Jonathan Carlin, David Gallen (0-1).

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)