GAA FIXTURES

Donegal's GAA club fixtures for next weekend

County Senior Final the highlight of a busy weekend

Diarmaid Doherty

Diarmaid Doherty

Fixtures

Action from the County Senior semi-final in which Kilcar defeated St. Michael's

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisture Donegal Senior Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill takes centre stage on Sunday.

It's the highlight of a busy weekend of fixtures on the club scene in Donegal.

Here's a full list of the fixtures for the coming days:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship
Sun, 15 Oct,
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Kilcar V Naomh Conáil 16:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship
Sat, 14 Oct,
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: TBC, Red Hughs V Naomh Colmcille 16:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship
Sun, 15 Oct,
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conáil V St Eunan's 13:45, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

County Hurling Under 16s A Final
Sun, 15 Oct,
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: TBC, Dungloe V St Eunan's 13:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B
Sat, 14 Oct,
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 14 Oct,
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Cloughaneely 16:30, Ref: Marc Brown
Sun, 15 Oct,
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Malin 13:30, Ref: Val Murray

AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 14 Oct,
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Ultan 16:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Bríd 16:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Downings 16:30, Ref: James Connors
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 16:30, Ref: Jimmy White

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 14 Oct,
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Lee Jordan
Sun, 15 Oct,
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Malin 12:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 14 Oct,
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Downings 15:00, Ref: Don Langan
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

SRB Under 13s Division 1
Sat, 14 Oct,
Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 16s Division 3 Plate Semi Finals
Fri, 13 Oct,
Fri, 13 Oct, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Carndonagh V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
Sun, 15 Oct,
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Convoy, Naomh Ultan V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior

County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Quarter Final
Sun, 15 Oct,
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Buncrana 11:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: Leo Devenney
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 12:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Red Hughs V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

County Under 16s Div 1 Championship Quarter Final
Sun, 15 Oct,
Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: Pat Walsh