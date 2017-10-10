Donegal's GAA club fixtures for next weekend

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisture Donegal Senior Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill takes centre stage on Sunday.

It's the highlight of a busy weekend of fixtures on the club scene in Donegal.

Here's a full list of the fixtures for the coming days:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship

Sun, 15 Oct,

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Kilcar V Naomh Conáil 16:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship

Sat, 14 Oct,

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: TBC, Red Hughs V Naomh Colmcille 16:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship

Sun, 15 Oct,

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conáil V St Eunan's 13:45, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

County Hurling Under 16s A Final

Sun, 15 Oct,

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: TBC, Dungloe V St Eunan's 13:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B

Sat, 14 Oct,

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sat, 14 Oct,

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Cloughaneely 16:30, Ref: Marc Brown

Sun, 15 Oct,

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Malin 13:30, Ref: Val Murray

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 14 Oct,

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Ultan 16:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Bríd 16:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Downings 16:30, Ref: James Connors

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 16:30, Ref: Jimmy White

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 14 Oct,

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sun, 15 Oct,

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Malin 12:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 14 Oct,

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Downings 15:00, Ref: Don Langan

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

SRB Under 13s Division 1

Sat, 14 Oct,

Sat, 14 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 16s Division 3 Plate Semi Finals

Fri, 13 Oct,

Fri, 13 Oct, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Carndonagh V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Sun, 15 Oct,

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Convoy, Naomh Ultan V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior

County Under 16s Div 2 Championship Quarter Final

Sun, 15 Oct,

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Buncrana 11:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 12:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Red Hughs V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

County Under 16s Div 1 Championship Quarter Final

Sun, 15 Oct,

Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: Pat Walsh