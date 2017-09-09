St. Mary's, Convoy are Division Four champions

St. Mary's, Convoy clinched the Donegal All County League Division Four title following a comfortable win away to Carndonagh on Saturday evening.

Carndonagh 0-1

St. Mary's, Convoy 4-10

The Convoy side made the journey to Carn knowing that a draw would be good enough to see them crowned champions.

However, they had little trouble against a Carndonagh side who managed only a single point over the hour.

Convoy led 2-3 to 0-0 at half-time, and they had it just as easy after half time, winning with comfort at the finish.

Paddy Dolan, fresh from his brilliant display against Naomh Padraig, Muff in last weekend's Junior A quarter-final, scored a penalty for Convoy while their other goals came from Anthony Browne (2) and Benny Bonner.

It's been a fantastic league campaign for Convoy who lost only once in their 14 games.

They will now focus their attentions to their Junior A semi-final joust with Red Hugh's on Saturday, September 23rd.

Meanwhile in Saturday night's other match in this division, Urris were 4-13 to 1-6 winners against bottom side, Naomh Padraig of Lifford.