NAOMH MUIRE V BURT: Low scoring affair ends in victory for Naomh Muire

Naomh Muire got their recent Championship losses out of their system on Sunday in a committed and controlled performance against their fellow promotion hopefuls Burt in the Banks.

Naomh Muire . . . 1-05

An Beart . . . 0-04

The last time Burt visited the Banks in the senior Championship, the victory went to the visitors. However, Naomh Muire had most of their team back for this crucial League match.

The early momentum was Naomh Muire's and the goal after 8 minutes was the key score of the game ultimately. Burt play a particularly defensive game yet Naomh Muire were able to get in behind their well set up rearguard to get crucial points to lead 1-04 to 0-02 at half time.



The second half saw Burt playing with a slight breeze and it was expected that their quest for league points would have seen them come at Naomh Muire. However, Naomh Muire controlled this second half totally on their terms and limited Burt to two second half points while adding further to their own tally.

Naomh Muire played long periods with possession as was the requirement in this match and this frustrated the visitors in what was a tetchy match both on and off the field. Naomh Muire looked composed, committed, hungry and were dominant against the usual tricky Burt side. Burt are in a senior championship quarter final for a reason as they are an extremely organised and committed team.



The home team held out and have promotion now firmly in their own hands. The coming weeks involve both crucial League promotion and Championship play-off matches for Naomh Muire and Burt also have the massive prize of a championship semi-final available to them if they play to their full potential next Saturday in the county quarter final against St Michaels.





