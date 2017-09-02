MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS SENIOR C'SHIP
Details announced for next weekend's Donegal club championship quarter-finals
The Donegal County Board have tonight confirmed the arrangements for next weekend's busy programme of club championship fixtures in Donegal.
There are quarter-final ties scheduled in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior and Intermediate Championship, as well as the Senior B and Intermediate B competitions.
Games are spread over Saturday and Sunday, which is good news for neutral supporters who will have plenty of opportunity to catch the action.
In the senior championship, the quarter-final games begin on Saturday, September 9th, with the meeting of St. Michael's and Burt at O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny at 4.30pm.
Killybegs will play Naomh Conaill on Saturday evening at 7.30pm at a venue to be confirmed.
MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will host a double-header on Sunday afternoon with Kilcar up against Bundoran at 2pm and St. Eunan's meeting Gaoth Dobhair at 4pm. These games will be screened live on eir Sport.
The fixtures for next weekend are:
Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship - Quarter-finals
Saturday, Sept. 9th
St. Michael's v Burt, O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny 4.30pm
Killybegs v Naomh Conaill, TBC, 7.30pm
Sunday, Sept. 10th
Kilcar v Bundoran, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 2pm
St. Eunan's v Gaoth Dobhair, MacCumhaill Park, 4pm
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship - Quarter-finals
Saturday, Sept. 9th
Aodh Ruadh v Buncrana, Convoy, 12.30pm
Cloughaneely v Milford, O'Donnell Park, 3pm
Sunday, Sept. 10th
Glenfin v St. Naul's, Donegal Town, 12.30pm
Gaeil Fhanada v Naomh Columba, TBC, 12.30pm
Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Championship - Quarter-finals
Saturday, Sept. 9th
Naomh Conaill v Naomh Muire, Ardara, 6pm
Sunday, Sept. 10th
Kilcar v St. Eunan's, TBC, 11am
MacCumhaill's v Gaoth Dobhair, TBC, 12.30pm
Killybegs v St. Michael's, TBC, 6pm
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Championship - Quarter-finals
Saturday, Sept. 9th
Buncrana v Aodh Ruadh, Convoy, 11am
Cloughaneely v Gaeil Fhanada, O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 6pm
Sunday, Sept. 10th
Glenfin v St. Naul's, Donegal Town, 11am
Milford v Naomh Columba, TBC, 11am
