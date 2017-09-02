Details announced for next weekend's Donegal club championship quarter-finals

The Donegal County Board have tonight confirmed the arrangements for next weekend's busy programme of club championship fixtures in Donegal.

There are quarter-final ties scheduled in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior and Intermediate Championship, as well as the Senior B and Intermediate B competitions.

Games are spread over Saturday and Sunday, which is good news for neutral supporters who will have plenty of opportunity to catch the action.

In the senior championship, the quarter-final games begin on Saturday, September 9th, with the meeting of St. Michael's and Burt at O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny at 4.30pm.

Killybegs will play Naomh Conaill on Saturday evening at 7.30pm at a venue to be confirmed.

MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will host a double-header on Sunday afternoon with Kilcar up against Bundoran at 2pm and St. Eunan's meeting Gaoth Dobhair at 4pm. These games will be screened live on eir Sport.

The fixtures for next weekend are:

Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship - Quarter-finals

Saturday, Sept. 9th

St. Michael's v Burt, O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny 4.30pm

Killybegs v Naomh Conaill, TBC, 7.30pm

Sunday, Sept. 10th

Kilcar v Bundoran, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 2pm

St. Eunan's v Gaoth Dobhair, MacCumhaill Park, 4pm

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship - Quarter-finals

Saturday, Sept. 9th

Aodh Ruadh v Buncrana, Convoy, 12.30pm

Cloughaneely v Milford, O'Donnell Park, 3pm

Sunday, Sept. 10th

Glenfin v St. Naul's, Donegal Town, 12.30pm

Gaeil Fhanada v Naomh Columba, TBC, 12.30pm

Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Championship - Quarter-finals

Saturday, Sept. 9th

Naomh Conaill v Naomh Muire, Ardara, 6pm

Sunday, Sept. 10th

Kilcar v St. Eunan's, TBC, 11am

MacCumhaill's v Gaoth Dobhair, TBC, 12.30pm

Killybegs v St. Michael's, TBC, 6pm

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Championship - Quarter-finals

Saturday, Sept. 9th

Buncrana v Aodh Ruadh, Convoy, 11am

Cloughaneely v Gaeil Fhanada, O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 6pm

Sunday, Sept. 10th

Glenfin v St. Naul's, Donegal Town, 11am

Milford v Naomh Columba, TBC, 11am