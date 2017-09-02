RED HUGH'S V NAOMH BRID: Fine second half display gives Red Hugh's victory

A fine second half display from Red Hugh’s saw them come from behind to beat Naomh Brid in Division Three on Saturday night.



Red Hugh’s . . . 0-12

Naomh Brid . . . 1-6

In a close game, Damien Browne scored six points to help Joe Carlin’s men to another good victory.

For Naomh Brid, it was a disappointing night.

They led at half time 1-4 to 0-5 with Dara Brogan scoring their goal.

But Red Hugh’s were the better team after half-time and points from Calvin Bradley, Browne and Gavin Melaugh helped them on their way to a fine victory. Their other scorers were Ricky Gallen and Stephen McMenamin with a point each.

Red Hugh’s: Luke Kelly; Eugene Browne, Stephen McMenamin (0-1), Cathal Doherty; Gerard Melaugh, Shane McGlinchey, Ryan Kelly; Peadar McGlinchey, Jonathan Carlin; Colm Melaugh (0-1), Damien Browne (0-6), James Carlin; David Gallen, Calvin Bradley (0-3), Ricky Gallen (0-1). Sub: Pauric McMenamin.

Naomh Brid: Pauric McDaid (0-1); Richard Walsh, Sean Gormley (0-1), Pauric Rooney; Michael Gallagher, Jamie Timoney, Ross Gallagher; Tommy Gallagher, Pauric Gormley; Eoin Harron (0-1), Clint Walsh (0-1), Gary McCafferty; Gearoid Gallagher, Dara Brogan (1-1), Declan McCafferty (0-1).