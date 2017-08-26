Buncrana v Glenfin: Game of two halves as Glenfin hold out for win

It’s three wins from three for Glenfin in Group C of the Intermediate Championship, but they had to survive a second half fight-back from Buncrana before securing their latest victory.



Buncrana . . . 0-12

Glenfin . . . 1-12

The winners lost midfielder Hugh Foy to a straight red card shortly before half-time but they looked in little danger at the break as they led by nine points, 1-9 to 0-3.

However, they were pegged back in the second half as Buncrana, with the help of the extra man, finally clicked into gear. The home side, in the end, just came up short, but they showed enough to suggest that like Glenfin, they fully deserve their place in the quarter-finals.

Caolan McGonagle, playing at centre-half forward, led the second half charge for Buncrana and he kicked three points as the ate into Glenfin’s lead.

Oran Doherty and Oisin Doherty were also impressive and while Darach O’Connor kicked just a point, he played his part in a fine second half display from Buncrana.

Fortunately for Glenfin, they did enough in the first half to get over the line. They were excellent during that period, kicking some wonderful scores with team captain, Jason Morrow, Daniel McGlynn and Ciaran Brady all catching the eye.

McGlynn got the Glenfin goal on 12 minutes, crashing the ball into the net in a move which saw efforts from both Morrow and Brady come back off the woodwork.

That put Glenfin 1-5 to 0-2 in front, and with Frank McGlynn pulling the strings from centre half back, Morrow knocked over another two points to stretch the lead further.

Buncrana really struggled to make any sort of impact in that first half and only managed three points, two from Oran Doherty and an Oisin Doherty free.

But by the time they went in for their half time team-talk, they were a man better off after Glenfin midfielder Moy was red-carded for striking.

Buncrana made two changes for the second half with sub goalkeeper Sean Parker and Oisin O’Flaherty introduced.

They were a completely different side from then on and turned the game on its head by kicking six unanswered points in ten minutes, the best of which came from captain William McLaughlin when he sent over a brilliant, long range effort.

Suddenly there was just a goal in it. Glenfin’s Stephen Carr delivered a much needed score for the visitors but John Campbell replied at the other end to leave it 1-10 to 0-10 by the midway point of the half.

Carr kicked a free but again Buncrana were able to respond, this time from the boot of O’Connor.

McGonagle followed that up with a good score of his own to reduce the gap to just two points, 1-11 to 0-12. However, despite some late home pressure, Glenfin held out and it was fitting that Jason Morrow, one of the game’s best players, kicked the final score to give Liam Breen’s side a hard-earned win.

Buncrana: Alan Fletcher; Shane McLaughlin, Bruce Waldron, Conor Grant; William McLaughlin (0-1), Adrian Doherty, Andrew Doherty; Peter McLaughlin (0-1), Kevin Campbell; Noel McLaughlin, Oran Doherty (0-3), Caolan McGonagle (0-3, 3f); Oisin Doherty (0-2, 1f), John Campbell (0-1), Darach O’Connor (0-1).

Subs: Sean Parker for Fletcher (half time), Oisin O’Flaherty for N McLaughlin (half time).

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Daithi Carr, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Packie McGrath (0-1), Frank McGlynn, Daniel McGlynn (1-1); Hugh Foy (0-1), Stephen Ward; Conor Ward, Jason Morrow (0-3), Garry Dorrian; Stephen Carr (0-4, 3f), Ciaran Brady (0-2), Eoin Donnellan.

Subs: Michael McGlynn for Donnellan (29), Paddy O’Connor for Dorrian (half time), Kevin McGlynn for C Ward (42), Conor Ward for S Ward (54).

Referee: Liam McConigley (Downings).