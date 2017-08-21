Senior B, Malin v MacCumhaill's: Hannigan goals help MacCumhaill's to victory

Three goals in the first half helped Sean MacCumhaills to victory in Malin on Saturday night in the Senior B Championship.



Malin . . .2-9

MacCumhaill’s . . . 4-8

It means the Twin Towns outfit lead the way in Group C on four points. But with St. Michael’s and Bundoran on two points, the top two places will only be decided after this weekend’s final round of games with MacCumhaill’s up against Bundoran.

On Saturday night, MacCumhaill’s were always in control against Malin. However, the Inishowen side made it a nervy finish for the visitors when they scored two penalties in the closing period.

At half time, MacCumhaill’s led by nine points, 3-6 to 0-6. Their goals came from Paddy Hannigan, Carl Hughes and Paul Kelly.

When full-forward Hannigan produced a clinical finish for a fourth goal early in the second half, MacCumhaill’s were well on their way to victory.

That put them 4-7 to 0-7 in front. Malin hit back with a goal of their own when Conor McGeoghegan fired a penalty low into the bottom right hand corner of Rory Patton’s net.

They awarded a second penalty late in the game which was converted by Sean O’Neill. However, by that stage, MacCumhaill’s weren’t going to be caught and they ran out deserving winners.

Malin: Niall McLaughlin; Conor Kelly, Ciaran Doherty (0-1), Conor Byrne; Conor Gallagher, Conor McColgan, Sean Byrne; Christopher Doherty, Conor Bambric; Conor McGeoghegan (1-3), John Gerard McDermott, Sean O’Neill (1-3); Noel McLaughlin, Jason Doherty (0-1), Patrick McCarron.

Subs: Cormac Cullinane, Niall McLaughlin (0-1).

Sean MacCumhaill’s: Rory Patton; Dougie McDaid, Gareth Doherty, Christopher McCafferty; Ogie McGroarty, Shane Duffy (0-6, 4f), Carl Hughes (1-0); Ryan Duffy, Paul Kelly (1-1); Fintan Griffin (0-1), Shaun McGowan, Darragh McConnell; Sean Duffy, Paddy Hannigan (2-0), Eoin Burke.

Sub: Adrian Gillespie for Burke.

Referee: Leo Devenney.

Dougie McDaid of MacCumhaill's keeps a close eye on his Malin opponent.