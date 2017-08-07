€100,000 boost to Donegal GAA's county coffers

Donegal GAA has been raking in the cash from a number of recent fundraising ventures.

In all, the county’s coffers have benefitted to the tune of €109,000 from two high-profile fundraising events at home and in America.

The Donegal team’s fundraising trip to New York at Easter has netted the Donegal County Board €57,000.

And the county’s finances are better off to the tune of another €52,000 following last month’s big race night at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin.

Up to €20,000 is still due from the American trip, though the treasurer Cieran Kelly, told county committee all of the €20,000 may not be realised.

It’s understood the banklink facility brought to the US by Donegal officials was not compatible with the local system.

The fundraising figures were reported to county committee by the treasurer.

And while they are substantial sums of money, the return from the American trip is a little disappointing.

Donegal officials are understood to have set a target of in the region of €90,000 for the trip to the Big Apple.

The are even more disappointing when one considers the sums understood to have been raised by a number other counties who also undertook various fundraising drives in the US in recent times.

€300,000

Club Rossie, the Roscommon Supporters club, are widely believed to have netted €300,000 last year from a number of fundraisers in the States.

The centre piece of the Roscommon fundraising efforts was a Gala Banquet with well known Hollywood actor Chris O’Dowd as the special guest.

O’Dowd played minor football for Roscommon over 20 years ago, ironically under current Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

And the Roscommon return, as impressive and all as it was, is well down on the €1.5 million which the Kerry County Board are reputed to have raised in a number of events in a three city tour of New York, Boston and Chicago.

The money was raised by a special committee set up by the Kerry county board to raise finance to assist with the development of the county’s new Training Centre.

New York

One function alone in New York is understood to have raised in the region of $500,000.

The American fundraiser also doubled as a team holiday for the Donegal senior team.

The fundraising side of the trip included Donegal playing two challenge games against New York, a golf classic, function and auction.