Ardara win well contested affair in Killybegs

Killybegs talisman Hugh McFadden saw red midway through the second half of a well contested Division Two affair on Sunday night

Killybegs 0-7

Ardara 2-7

Referee Enda McFeely lined the Donegal county panelist following an incident with CJ Molloy in the 45th minute.

And, with his departure went any slim chance that plucky Killybegs had of gaining two valuable points.

Jittery Ardara were leading by 1-6 to 0-5 at the time of his departure.

And, seven minutes later Lorcan O’Donnell sealed this affair for the winners when he blasted home from point blank range.

Ardara deserved their victory but can thank experienced marksman Gareth Concarr who finished up with 1-5, Brendan Boyle and C J Molloy and J R Molloy for this victory.

Unfancied Killybegs played some clever short passing football into the breeze against a sluggish looking Ardara.

County player Hugh McFadden was superb, a one-man battering ram who also struck three fine points into the breeze with aplomb.

John Ban Gallagher was also on target.

Ardara were first off the mark with a point from C J Molloy within 10 seconds, but they failed to score again until a well-finished goal from veteran poacher Gareth Concarr.

Concarr took a pass from Ryan Malley and soloed for 20 metres before burying the ball low to the Killybegs net in the 15th minute.

The sides were level at 1-1 to 0-4 after 21 minutes before Brendan Boyle and Concarr gave the visitors a 1-3 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Killybegs would have been reasonable happy turning over with the breeze, but found a sharper Ardara in the third quarter.

And, there was just no way back after McFadden’s departure

Killybegs scorers: H McFadden (0-3, 1f), N Carbery (0-3, 2f), J Ban Gallagher (0-1)

Ardara scorers: G Concarr (1-5f), L O’Donnell (1-0), C J Molloy (0-1), B Boyle (0-1)

Referee

Enda McFeely