Donegal duo heading to Australia for Aussie Rules trials

Two Donegal players are heading Down Under for trials with Aussie Rules outfit Brisbane Lions.

Jason McGee of Cloughaneely and Eoghan Ban Gallagher of Killybegs will travel to Australia to link up with the AFL side.

The news was confirmed on the Donegal County Board's official Twitter account.

The post said: 'Good Luck and best wishes Eoghan Ban Gallagher of @ @KILLYBEGSGAA and Jason McGee of @clgcloughaneely heading to Brisbane Lions for trials'.

Both players have been in fine form this year and while helping Donegal to Ulster glory at U-21 level, they have also broken into the county's senior team where they also performed consistently well.