All-too easy for Letterkenny Gaels against Lifford

Naomh Padraig Lifford travelled to Pairc na nGael on Sunday afternoon looking for their first win in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship having lost their opening two games while the Glebe men have recorded a win and a draw in their first games.

Letterkenny Gaels: 3-17

Naomh Padraig: 0-02

Playing with the breeze in the first half Letterkenny Gaels failed to capitalise on the conditions at Páirc na nGael but won the half with points coming from Odhran Mc Macken, Brian Diver, Ciaran Lynch, Shay Doherty and John Doran.

Lifford's only score of the half came from a Kevin Mc Brearty free on the stroke of half time. The experienced Lorny Crossan and Johnny Mahon for Lifford ensured that the Gaels didn't get into their rhythm.

Two quick goals in the first two minutes of the second half from the boot of Sean Mc Donagh lifted the Letterkenny men and it was one way traffic until referee Don Langan blew the final whistle. Lifford's Kevin Mc Brearty scored another free midway through the half while points from Sean McDonagh, Paddy Doherty, Shay Doherty and John Doran sealed the win for the Gaels. Cormac Cannon was impressive for the hosts and finished the half with a goal and six points to his credit.

Letterkenny Gaels: S.Graham; A.Stewart, R.Quinn, K.Kilkenny; C.Lynch, C.Browne, Ciaran Cannon; B.Diver (0-01), M.Harte; S.Mc Donagh (2-01), P. Doherty (0-01), S.Doherty (0-03); O.McMacken (0-03f), Cormac Cannon (1-06), 2f), J.Doran(0-02).

Naomh Padraig Lifford: S.McBrearty; P.Brennan, C.Doherty, Jack Mahon; C.Mulhern, Johnny Mahon, K. Lynch; P.McGee, M.Ferry; M.McGavigan, A.Gallen, KMcBrearty (0-02); L.Crossan, M.Gallagher, D.Tourish.

Referee: Don Langan (St.Michaels)