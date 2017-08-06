Damien Browne the match-winner for Red Hugh's in Urris

Damien Browne hit a magnificent nine points as Red Hugh's battled to a narrow one-point win away to Urris in Group A of the Junior A Championship on Sunday.

Urris . . . 1-13

Red Hugh's . . . 1-14

It's three wins from three for Joe Carlin's side who continue to lead the way in this group.

For Urris, this was their final match and the defeat means they can no longer qualify from Group A.

The visitors got their goal in the first half when Calvin Bradley found the net.

They led by two at half-time, 1-6 to 0-7.

Urris were best served by Charlie Doherty who hit a brilliant eight points.

In a closely fought tie, Alan Friel scored the Urris goal in the second half and when Doherty followed that up with a point, the sides were level at 1-11 each.

However, Red Hugh's just about managed to seal the win during an exciting finish.

Browne was their scorer-in-chief while Bradley scored 1-2. The other Red Hugh's scorers were Odhran Doherty (0-2) and Jonathan Carlin.

Urris: Kieran Friel; Declan Grant, Kieran Kelly, Andrew Doherty; James Griffin. Gary Doherty, Aaron Harkin (0-01); John Mc Carron, Paddy Doherty; Ryan Doherty, Alan Friel (1-00), Donal Kelly; Conor Bradley (0-01), Kevin Mc Laughlin (0-03), Charlie Doherty (0-08).

Subs: Peter Devlin for Donal Kelly, Danny Devlin for J Mc Carron, Mickey Grant for A Harkin.

Red Hugh's: Luke Kelly; Dylan Irwin, Shane McGlinchey, Michael Devine; Ryan Kelly, Stephen McMenamin, Gerard Melaugh; Odhran Doherty, Jonathan Carlin; James Carlin, Peader McGlinchey, Ronan Gallen; Ricky Gallen, Damien Browne, Calvin Bradley. Subs Used: Tomas Doherty, Eugene Browne.

On Friday night in Group A, Moville moved level on points with Naomh Padraig, Muff when they won the all-Inishowen meeting by 1-13 to 2-6.