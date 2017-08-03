GAA Club Call: All the news from around the clubs

In a week where we had the surprise departure of Donegal Senior team manager Rory Gallagher, there's been plenty happening on the club scene across the county.

Here's a round-up from our clubs:

IORRAS

The senior men had a good away win over Carndonagh, on Sunday, in the league.

The MATCH "N" WIN numbers drawn on July 27th were 1, 9, 17,22. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Mickey Gordon, Isle of Doagh.Cathal Toland, 6 Gaddyduff, Maureen Devlin, Cross., Clonmany, Martin McElhinney, Gleneely, aigh Mc Carron, Dumfries.

Jackpot this week is €3,700.

Our boys took part in the U15 Og Sport in Malin, on Friday night. The lads were beaten by Muff in the final.

The club is hosting a 9-a-side competition on Wednesday August 9th (Festival Week) in memory of our late Vice President John Joe Cleary. Starting at 7.00pm. Teams taking part are Urris, Malin, Faughanvale and a/n to be confirmed.

Our annual Big Breakfast takes place on Saturday August 12th from 9am to 1pm in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany. Donations of home baking, breakfast items most welcome and can be left off at the hall in Clonmany.

GLEANN FHINNE

The Lotto winning numbers for the 25th are 2-3-7-8-5-1-4-6. The jackpot was not won and is €6,500 for this week

Hard luck to the minor boys who lost to Red Hughs on Wednesday evening in the championship.

Well done to the minor girls who beat Milford away on Thursday.

Hard luck to the U14 boys who were beaten by Naomh Ultan in the County semi-final last Friday evening in Donegal town.

The U16 boys had a great victory in the county semi-final against Buncrana on Sunday morning in Convoy. It was a great team performance by the lads.

The senior ladies game away to Realt Rua was cancelled on Sunday. Their next fixture is against Termon in the county semi-final in Termon next weekend.

The seniors and reserves lost to Ardara away on Sunday last.

MALIN

The seniors lost out at the weekend against Sean MacCumhaills.

Well done to the under 14 boys and their management team who have reached the Division One county final after beating Naomh Padraig, Muff last Tuesday.

They had another great battle with Naomh Padraig winning on a scoreline of Malin 2-12 Naomh Padraig 3-7. The team on the night was Ben Millar, Sean McGrenaghan, John McLaughlin, Oliver McCaffrey, David Doherty, Conor Murray, Daniel McLaughlin, Conor Stephen Callaghan and Sean O’Kane. Subs David Gallagher, Dermot Callaghan, Michael McCarron, Jamie McLaughlin and Jarone McGonagle. This is a great achievement for the team following on from their Inishowen A Joe McGeady final win. They will now play Gaoth Dobhair on Aug 11th with time and venue to be confirmed.

Malin hosted the Inishowen finals of Og Sport for the Eugene McGeoghegan Memorial Cup last Friday night. Malin, Naomh Padraig, Urris, Naomh Colmcille and Carndonagh were the clubs that took part.

Naomh Padraig, Urris and Malin progressed to the county finals, which will also be hosted by Malin.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The lotto counties drawn last week were CW. LK. WH. SO. The jackpot was not won. Five people shared €100 with two numbers. They were Mary McGavigan, Victoria Kelly, Ciara Kelly, Terence McGinley and Oran Paterson. This week's jackpot is €7,250.

The annual St Mary's 5k takes place on Tuesday, August 8th at 7.30 pm. Registration is in the clubhouse from 6pm

We are asking for all players, coaches, parents and indeed anyone who wishes to support to come along.

RED HUGHS

Congratulations to the U-16 boys and management on winning the Division Two Shield against Letterkenny Gaels.

This was a fast paced entertaining game with some great skills on display in very wet conditions. Red Hugh's showed great desire and composure winning 3-15 to 1-15 after playing most of the game a man down. Red Hugh's started the game brightly with a goal but Gaels responded with five points to go 2 points up. Red Hugh's then settled into the game going a point up halfway through the half. Both teams traded scores until Red Hugh's harshly had a man sent off for two yellows. Gaels then levelled the scores to leave it 1:09 apiece at half-time.

The team was: James Doherty; Luke Browne (0-1), Oisin McElhinney (0-1), Conar O'Boyle; Aran McGlinchey, Gareth McGill, Cian Gallagher (0-4); Jack Gillespie (0-3), Jack Bradley (2-4); Darragh McMenamin, Paul Doherty (0-1), Caolan McClintock(0:1), Kieran Nesson. Subs used:Adam Sweeney (0:1), Rauiri Campbell, Tieran Kelly, Pauric McKelvey

Hard luck to our young 16s girls team that lost to Ardara during the week. The team was: Roisin Doherty; Allanah Sweeney, Nicola Callaghan, Lauren Doherty; Maddison White 0-1, Aoife Bradley, Danielle Jansen; Caitlin Geary 1-0, Aine Gallagher; Kieva Harvey 2-0, Serena Merritt1-0, Elin Gallen O Dwyer 1-0, Kerri Fullen and Ciara Gallagher.

CLOUGHANEELY

Ó tharla gur éirigh comh maith sin le Campa Samhraidh an chlub ag tús mhí Iúil agus go bhfuil éileamh ar champa eile, beidh an Club ag reáchtáil campa eile ó 14ú-18ú Lúnasa do pháistí idir 6 agus 12 bliain d’aois:

Thuilleadh eolas ó Máire ar 086-8427295.

The lotto numbers drawn on July 26th were 3,9,12,14,16,19. We had no jackpot winner. We had two match 5s. Congratulations to Maureen Gill and Paddy Jo Doohan (Fanboy) who win €50 each.

We had over 100 children attend the Cúl Camp this year and we hope they all enjoyed their week. Many thanks to this year’s Co-Ordinator for our club Paddy McClafferty and all the coaches who had a busy week keeping over 100 kids entertained. Thanks to our county star Jason McGee who was the star attraction at the camp! making the 2017 Cúl Camp another success!.

A number of items were left behind during the Cúl Camp week. Please contact Paddy on 085-1604448.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 4, 6, 12 agus 30 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €3600 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Declan Gallagher - Lwr Keadue, Adam McCole - Maghery, Bernie Kerr McCann - Tubberkeen, Gamma Boyle - Lackenagh agus Crona and Adrian Sweeney - Chapel Road.

The reserves drew with St Michael's and the senior lost away at the Bridge.

The club's Martello Adventure Race takes place this Saturday the 5th at the Maghery Centre starting at 10am.

The club would like to take the opportunity to wish Rachel Doherty the best of luck as our Dungloe Mary this year.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 5,11,27,29. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,950 There was no match 3 winner.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 ,5 ,7, 15, 17. The €50 winners were Stephen Rice, 11a Loughorne Road Newry, Co Down BT341NB, Dean , 10 Meenamullan Road, Castlederg,Co Tyrone, haron Larkin,24 Carn Road, Killeavy Co Armagh. Next week's Jackpot will be €6250.

Both teams hosted Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday. The seniors won and the reserves lost.

The club will host an exciting Family Fun Day in Gaelic Park, on August 6th

Admission will be €5 or €20 for a Family of 5.There will also be Face Painting BBQ Icecreams and Fun Stalls available for what is guaranteed to be a great days entertainment for all the family so come along and enjoy the fun.

A very enjoyable Cul Camp took place in Gaelic Park last week .We would like to thank the main man Brian Roper and his coaches,Annaleigh Breslin,Shane Mcgrath,David Keaney,Cody Granaghan,Peadar Mogan, Cian McEniff, Nathan Boyle and Sean Taylor for all their hard work with the children throughout the week.Credit also to Micheal ,Mary and Breda Mc Mahon for supplying the catering, Kelly McGovern Tuck Shop .Gerard and Carthy Mc Eniff News and Views and Shane Smyth Tourist Office for the distribution of forms. Philomena Granaghan ,Niall and Dervla Carr for helping out with the registration and Ned O'Donnell and Colin Kelly for looking after the dressing rooms.

Lee Gallagher for taking the group pics and of course Jamie Brennan for attending the camp on Thursday.

Realt na Mara would like to express their thanks to Des Cosgrove and all SuperValu Bundoran for their continued kind sponsorship of our Senior team for 2017.

GAEL FHANADA

Over U14 Boys had a great win over St. Eunan's on Monday evening in O'Donnell Park.

The club are pleased to announce that Phases 1 and 2 of the grounds redevelopment at Pairc Uí Shiadhail, Portsalon are nearing completion. While there will be restrictions on use for some months due to ongoing developments, the reopening of the facility on August the seventh.

The club would like to extend an invitation to our club and community members to view our new playing facilities, with the pitch complete it is time to show the fruits of our labour.

From 4 pm next Monday evening, join us as every playing member of the club will sample the new grass under their feet. If interested in gracing the new playing facility, context James Martin on 0876205806 or drop a line to our Facebook page.

The club Cul Camp got off to a very successful start with upwards of 80 children from Fanad and beyond taking part.

This week Tara Simms from Murray's Pharmacy, Ramelton presented First Aid Kits (2 of which Tom donated) to Bridie, Deirdre and Shaun on behalf of Bord na nÓg, Gaeil Fhánada. Thanks Tom and team from Gaeil Fhánada Bord ná nÓg!

ST MICHAEL'S

It was great to see Christy Toye making a comeback to the senior team on Sunday.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 3,5,6,7,17 18. The Match 5 winner was Kathleen Montgomery, Dunmore, Falcarragh who won €100. This week's jackpot is €4150.

Brian McLaughlin played a pivotal part in the Donegal Masters victory over Tyrone last week with his first half goal proving the difference between the team in the end

Well done to the winners in the recent Fancy Dress competition which took place as part of Fun Day at the Bridge recently : Fiadh Mc Ginley, Amy Rose Mc Daid, Oisin Doherty, Mark McFadden and Ryan McFadden.

Keep the date free, in the Sports Field in Creeslough the girls have a match at 1pm followed by Fancy Dress at 1.45pm and Bonny Baby etc and all the fun of the Sports Day commences at 2pm sharp.



NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week's lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 7-14-15-23. The €50 went to Peter Duffy, Mennacarn and Katie Doherty, Stranaglough. This week's jackpot is €3,700.

Our next club 200 draw is now underway. The first draw will be held in August and every first Tuesday of each month for the rest of the year. To enter for the draw, contact your seller or any club officer, €10 per month or €100 per year. There is also a payment of €50 can be paid in two instalments

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh continued their promotion push with a hard-earned victory over Naomh Columba on Sunday.

Well done to Val Murray and his Donegal Masters charges on a 1-9 to 0-8 victory over Tyrone in Letterkenny last week. Packie McGrath and Kerry Ryan both played their part in the win.

The under 16 squad will resume collective training this Wednesday, 2nd August at 7.30pm.

The Aodh Ruadh under 14s division one side got their championship off to a flying start last Wednesday in Glenties.

Realt Ruadh's Division 1 League fixture against Glenfin on Sunday was postponed.

The under 16s made their Monday night trip to Letterkenny well worthwhile with a 6-8 to 2-10 victory over St Eunan's.

The under 16s also had a long spin for their match on Saturday, travelling to Moville for their second league game.

A fantastic performance from the Aodh Ruadh girls. Eilish Gallagher was outstanding between the posts and got great cover from the full back line of Aisling Gallagher, Erin McGowan and teak tough Tia McFarland.

Caitlin McGarrigle was simply outstanding in the half back line while Caoimhe Keon and Ana Keon formed a dynamic axis at midfield. Cáit Gillespie really rose to the challenge in attack with Sarah Jane Keon proving an effective foil. Under 16 training continues on Thursday at 7.45pm.

Hurling - On Thursday last the under 12s travelled to Letterkenny to take on Letterkenny Gaels. The lads put in another good performance to get their second win in succession on a 6-4 to 2-4 scoreline.

There was a great day of hurling in Ballyshannon on Saturday with the annual Peter O'Keefe under 16 tournament. Six teams took part in this inter-county tournament to honour the memory of the late Peter O'Keefe who was a tireless worker for underage hurling in Donegal and Ulster.

Donegal won the tournament and Aodh Ruadh were delighted to have three representatives on the winning squad Adam Rami, Senan Rooney and Adam Clarke, on the team.

Our annual trip to Croke Park takes place this place this Sunday for the eagerly awaited All Ireland semi-final between Galway and Tipperary. For any information regarding the trip contact John Rooney 086-2587793.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,900. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5, 6, 11 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Aidan Gillespie, Glencolmcille; Bernie Hoines, Dungannon; Noelle and Michelle, c/o The Lantern; Dara and Jessica O'Mahoney, Rathmore; and Niamh and Pauric McGrath, Creevy. Next draw is in Pat's Bar with a jackpot of €4,000 on Sunday.

NAOMH BRID

The Naomh Brid Cul Camp was held over five days from 24th July to 28th July at the club’s ground. Around 87 children in attendance. Jamie Timoney was the coordinator of the camp. We had a number of coaches from different clubs that came in at various times throughout the week. Donie McCole was with us for the whole week. Paddy Battles did a huge amount of work. There were other coaches involved in the camp namely Callum Gallagher, Eoin Mc Garrigle, Gearoid Gallagher, Ryan Brogan, Billy Harron, Ellie Battles, Paul Diver, Aaron Calvey, and Rory McGloin.

Special thanks to Donegal footballer Jamie Brennan for coming down on Friday to speak to the children and sign jerseys.

Naomh Brid 9 hour stationary cyclothon will take place on Sunday 13th August @ kees, Laghey 10am – 7pm in aid of Bord na Nog. Come along and support our young cyclists.

Congratulations to Ciaran McGrory the Donegal U16 hurling captain on winning the Peter O Keefe tournament in Ballyshannon.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,850. The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 9, 18, 19. The €25 winners were Claire Anderson, Painter, Bridin McGarrigle, Eamon Murphy. The next draw will take place in the 7 arches, Laghey on the 8th August.



FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1,500 in Monday night's draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Michael Mc Anaw Clar, John Timoney New York.

The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 13, and 23. Congratulation to all winners.

Congratulations to club hurler Ciaran McGroary who captained the Donegal u16 hurlers to success in the Peter O'Keefe tournament. Donal Ó Buachalla was also on the team. A number of players represented the club on the u14 and u15 squads also. Well done lads, a great tournament to win.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Both the reserve and senior footballers lost their league matches away to Burt on Sunday.

Our annual Kellogg's Cúl Camp concluded on Friday last with 150 children taking part. Thanks to Cormac Cannon and his team of coaches for their help during the week.

Hard luck to our U-16 footballers who lost out in their Northern Shield final against Red Hughs on Friday evening.

The minor footballers Championship season kicked off on Wednesday evening with a tough encounter away to MacCumhaills with the hosts claiming victory.

The Camogie Camp is scheduled for 18th of August. See Facebook for more information.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves defeated Four Masters in Towney in Sunday.

The senior championship group match dates have been confirmed with Ardara away on Sunday 20th and home to Glenswilly on Sunday 27th.

Our minors beat Aodh Ruadh in the championship.

The Under 14s lost the first leg of their championship away to Naomh Muire.

There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €3,100.

This week’s numbers were: 7, 20, 24 and 25 winners. The winners were €50 Phyllis Gallagher, Killybegs €30 Margaret and Sean McGinley, Umiskin €20 Bridie McSweeney, 12 Cruckarra and Angela Byrne, Churchtown.

TEARMAINN



We extend sympathies to Anthony McGrenra and his wife Catherine on the sudden death of Catherine's father, Danny (Big D) Bonner of Glenahilt, Burtonport. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.

We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road. If you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact any member of the club executive before 5pm on Tuesday, 8th August.

Last week's lotto draw was held in the Wilkins. The numbers drawn were 13, 18, 19 and 23. There were no match 3 winners. The open draw winners were Mary Doherty c/o Bingo and Shay Sweeney c/o Nora's. This week's jackpot is €1,700.

The countdown is on to our annual Kelloggs / GAA Cul Camp which takes place this year from Monday, August 14th to Friday August 18th. You can register your child/children online at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie. Any queries to Hugh Harkin 087 6891967.