Cloughaneely maintain push for promotion with win over Killybegs

Cloughaneely maintained their push for promotion with a comfortable eight-point win over Killybegs in St Finian’s Park on Saturday night.

Cloughaneely ……… 0-13

Killybegs ……………..0-5

A Hugh McFadden converted free was the first score of the game in the third minute.

However, Killybegs did not score again for 15 minutes as Cloughaneely proceeded to score four answered points from Kevin Mulhern, Denis Boyle, John Fitzgerald and Jason McGee.

Pauric Conaghan registered Killybegs’ second point on 18 minutes which was quickly followed with a further point from Chris Cunningham.

But with Martin McGuire, McGee, Boyle and Aidan Doohan in good form in front of the posts, Cloughaneely went in five up at half-time to lead 0-8 to 0-3.

Killybegs’ bid to make a game of it suffered a hammer blow with the loss of Hugh McFadden to injury early in the second half.

And with Shaun McGuire, Martin McGuire and Denis Boyle finding the target, Cloughaneely pushed their lead out to eight points by the 50 minute mark.

Killybegs wasted a number of chances before Pauric Conaghan kicked two late points.

Shaun McGuire and Boyle brought down the curtain on the scoring with the final two points of the game.

The win moves Cloughaneely onto 14 points and level in third spot with Termon.

Given that Cloughaneely have games in hand on the sides above them, they are in a strong position going into the closing run of games.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Mark Harley, Paddy Cannon, Cian McFadden; John Harley, Ciaran McFadden, Martin Ferry; Jason McGee (0-2), Shaun McGuire (0-2); Kevin Mulhern (0-1), Martin McGuire (0-2), Aidan Doohan (0-1), Denis Boyle (0-4, 1f); Cillian Gallagher, John Fitzgerald (0-1).

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Eoin Gallagher, Shane Muirhead , Ciaran Conaghan; Chris Cunningham (0-1), Eoin ‘Ban’ Gallagher, Jack McSharry;Pauric Connaghan (0-3), Hugh McFadden (0-1), David McGuinness, Shane Molloy, John ‘Ban’ Gallagher, Daniel O’Keeney, Pauric Gallagher, Daniel Breslin.

