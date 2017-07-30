Strong second half display helps Fanad Gaels to victory

On a night when the leading clubs in Division 3 all recorded victories, Fanad Gaels picked up another important two points following victory over Naomh Ultan on Saturday.

Gaeil Fhánada 0-15

Naomh Ultan 0-9

Another strong second half showing from Fanad got them the win against a dogged Naomh Ultan.

Playing against the breeze, Fanad had the upperhand in the early stages but were very slack in possession. The impressive Alan Lyons opened the scoring with a fine point for Naomh Ultan. Cian Kennedy then launched over to put the Dunkineely side two to the good.

Brian McVeigh and Eoghan Carr missed relatively easy chances for Fanad before Kennedy tapped over a free after Peter Alvey was fouled.

The strong running of Michael Sweeney, Eoghan Carr and Brian McVeigh was certainly causing a problem for Naomh Ultan. McVeigh popped over after being released by Sweeney before Kennedy responded with another lovely free from the right hand side.

McVeigh danced through again to score and then Seami Nanny Friel added a point. Mark Sparky Friel then kicked the equalising score.

Points at either end followed from Kennedy and Seami Nanny Friel but another point from Kennedy ensured the visitors led by a point at half time, 0-6 to 0-5.

The home side however, took over in the second half and while Kennedy hit a couple of early scores for Naomh Ultan, points from Paddy Hegarty, Seamie Nanny Friel, Niall Carr and Seami Coshia Friel propelled Fanad into a comfortable lead.

More scores followed from Davitt Walsh, Michael Sweeney and Mark Friel as Fanad eased to victory

Fanad Gaels: Brendan Friel; Frank Sweeney, Paddy Heraghty (0-1), Kevin McGonigle; Eoghan Carr, Jimmy Coyle, Conor McGonigle; Seami Nanny Friel (0-5, 2f, 1 '45), Shaun McElwaine (J); Davitt Walsh (0-1), Mark Friel (0-2), Brian McVeigh (0-2); Niall Carr (0-1), Seami Coshia Friel (0-2), Michael Sweeney (0-1).

Subs: Oisin Shiels for Shaun McElwaine (HT, inj), James Gallagher for Frank Sweeney 41 mins, Odhran Shiels for Paddy Heraghty 44 mins, Alan McAteer & Jonny Nanny for Niall Carr and Brian McVeigh 50 mins.