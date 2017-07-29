Niall O'Donnell the star man as St. Eunan's beat Glenswilly

Niall O’Donnell was the star of the show for St. Eunan’s as they got back to winning ways against Glenswilly on Saturday night.



Glenswilly . . . 1-11

St. Eunan’s . . . 1-16

The half-forward kicked nine points, among them a couple of wonderful scores, to help his team to a thoroughly deserved victory.

The local derby, played at Pairc Naomh Columba, served up a decent spectacle and there was a fantastic display of score-taking from both sides.

Glenswilly’s Ciaran Bonner also kicked a marvellous point from way out on the right as Aidy Glackin’s side made a fight of it towards the finish.

A goal from substitute Christopher McMonagle got Glen back to within three points of St. Eunan’s, 1-11 to 1-14, with a couple of minutes still to play.

However, St. Eunan’s were able to respond with a couple of late scores of their own to put to bed any hopes that Glenswilly might have had of denying them the points.

Without the influence of the absent Michael Murphy, Glenswilly managed to stay in touch with their opponents in a low-scoring first half.

St. Eunan’s, who had to make-do without a few key players, including Rory Kavanagh and the suspended John Haran, relied on O’Donnell for four of their six points in that half which ended 0-6 to 0-4 in their favour.

They were much more clinical in the second half and by the end of the third quarter they were 0-11 to 0-6 to the good with Eamonn Doherty, Conall Dunne and Conor Gibbons all chipping in with some fine scores.

They then struck for their goal on 45 minutes, pouncing to win possession out around the ‘45 and when Kieran Sharkey and Kevin Rafferty combined, Gibbons was sent through on goal and he blasted past keeper Philip O’Donnell.

Niall O’Donnell knocked over another brilliant point to put his team nine points in front, 1-12 to 0-6.

Credit to Glenswilly, they lifted their game and began to eat into the St. Eunan’s lead with scores from Oisin Crawford (2), Ciaran Bonner and Keelan McFadden.

A couple of black cards issued to Cillian Morrison and Darragh Toal of St. Eunan’s, didn’t really upset their rhythm, but they conceded a late goal when substitute McMonagle rose to fist home Gary McFadden’s high dropping ball to leave just a goal between the sides.

However, St. Eunan’s responded in the best possible fashion with late points of their own from Paddy McGowan and O’Donnell to run out winners by five points.

GLENSWILLY: Philip O’Donnell; Ruairi Crawford, Eamonn Ward, Paddy Carberry; Conor Boyce, Ryan Diver, Ryan Hunter (0-1); Caolan Kelly, Leon Kelly (0-1); Oisin Crawford (0-3), Cathal Gallagher, Brian Farrelly (0-1); Gary McFadden (0-1, f), Ciaran Bonner (0-2, 1f), Keelan McFadden (0-2, 2f).

Subs: Christopher McMonagle (1-0) for K. McFadden 55, Paddy Diver for Hunter 58.

ST. EUNAN’S: Blake Forkan; Sean Hensey, Conor Morrison, Conor Parke; Caolan Ward, Conall Dunne (0-1), Barry McGeehin; Eamonn Doherty (0-1), Kevin Rafferty; Cillian Morrison (0-2), Niall O’Donnell (0-9, 5f), Oisin Toal; Kieran Sharkey, Sean McVeigh, Conor Gibbons (1-2).

Subs: Michael Miller for C. Morrison (b/card 41), Darragh Toal for Parke 41, Paddy McGowan (0-1) for McVeigh 47, Oisin Carr for D. Toal (b/card 53).

REFEREE: Andrew Mullen (Killybegs).